Miami lands commitment from priority OL target Tyler Ford

Miami has scored an important win on the recruiting trail.

Three-star Gainesville (Ga.) High offensive tackle Tyler Ford gave the Hurricanes a verbal commitment on Wednesday night.

Ford picked Miami over offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas A&M and others.

“He obviously has good size,” said Rivals National Analyst Chad Simmons. “He’s been on the radar for college programs since he was in middle school. A lot of eyes have been on him. He plays at a great program — Gainesville High School. He’ll be prepared to compete at the collegiate level. He’s a big body. He could play guard or right tackle. He has some versatility.

“He has upside and raw tools to work with. Miami has a great offensive line staff with Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal. There is a lot to work with as far as his size. He’ll be ready to learn and ready to work.”

Ford’s decision came less than a week after he made his way to Miami for an unofficial visit. He will be back in Coral Gables for an official visit on June 5.

At 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, Ford is ranked as the No. 47 interior offensive lineman and No. 630 overall prospect nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is also ranked as the No. 70 overall recruit in the state of Georgia this cycle.

Miami now has 10 commitments in the 2027 recruiting class — Ford, Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams, Top 100 Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Rivals300 Miami (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna wide receiver Ah’Mari Stevens, Rivals300 Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll offensive lineman Sean Tatum, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson, three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine and three-star Palm Beach (Fla.) Central offensive lineman Zaquan Linton.

Miami entered the day with the No. 6 recruiting class nationally.