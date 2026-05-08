Miami lands commitment from Rivals300 DL Ezekiel Ayangbile

Miami has landed a big commitment on the recruiting trail.

Rivals300 Houston (Texas) Langham Creek defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile gave the Hurricanes a verbal pledge on Friday afternoon.

Ayangbile committed to Miami over fellow finalists LSU and Virginia Tech.

Ayangbile’s decision came a month after he attended Miami’s Spring Ball Splash event. It was there where the Hurricanes really took command of his recruitment.

“Things went great,” Ayangbile said. “I loved the way they were flying around at practice. It reflected the aggression that they are known for. It’s a great program. This visit definitely reflected that. Even when I was young, I was always interested in Miami. I thought about living down here when I was growing up. The weather is great, and I have some family down here.”

Ayangbile was especially impressed with Miami defensive line coach Jason Taylor and defensive tackles coach Damione Lewis and the way they worked with the players in the trenches.

“I really liked the way that Coach Taylor and Coach Lewis coached the defensive line,” Ayangbile said. “I liked the aggression and speed they played with and the technique that they used. It was really awesome to see it unfold in real life. They are developing great guys at Miami.”

At 6-foot-2, 260 pounds, Ayangbile is a versatile defensive lineman who can play across the front. He has experience rushing the passer but also has the frame to add more weight and be a true force in the interior.

Either way, Ayangbile sees himself as a fit in Miami’s defensive scheme.

“The coaches like to hone in on the skills the players have and sharpen those,” Ayangbile said. “They really let you shine as a defensive lineman. I think that’s really good because I can play faster and play physical. I think it’s a really good fit for me.”

Ayangbille is ranked as the No. 21 defensive lineman and No. 179 overall prospect nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Miami now has 10 commitments in the 2027 recruiting class — Ayangbile, five-star Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams, , Rivals300 Poplarville (Miss.) High running back Ty Keys, Rivals300 Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll offensive lineman Sean Tatum, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson and three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine .

Miami entered the day with the No. 12 recruiting class nationally.