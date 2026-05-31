Miami lands commitment from Rivals300 LB Noah Glover

Miami has scored a huge win on the recruiting trail.

Rivals300 Haymarket (Va.) Battlefield linebacker Noah Glover committed to the Hurricanes on Sunday night shortly following his official visit.

“I love Coach (Corey) Hetherman and Coach (Mario) Cristobal. I feel like Coach Hetherman is a great coach and can develop me. He can help me get to my ultimate goal, which is the NFL. I know I would be in good hands at Miami. The atmosphere is really nice. Coral Gables is a really nice area. Everybody is close. It’s family oriented. The coaches have their sons there. I really love it there.”

Glover picked Miami over fellow finalists Georgia, Notre Dame and Texas A&M

Miami defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman led the way in Glover’s recruitment. Hetherman visited Glover throughout the offseason and really moved the needle on his official visit.

“I love how Coach Heatherman runs the defense,” Glover said. “He has a lot of blitz packages and allows his linebackers to play free. Nothing really holds them back. They just attack and go. It’s always next play mentality. I feel like that’s a great fit for me.”

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal also made a big impact.

“He’s always sending me videos and quotes,” Glover said. “He stays in touch and calls me, too. My contact with him has been very good. He’s building a great team. You saw it last year. They almost won the national championship. He’s creating a good team and culture. Everything there is next level.”

At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Glover is ranked as the No. 19 linebacker and No. 199 overall prospect in the country, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Miami now has 17 commitments in the 2027 recruiting class — Glover, five-star Long Beach (Calif.) Poly cornerback Donte Wright, five-star Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Top 100 Dotahn (Ala.) High cornerback Ai’King Hall, Top 100 Garner (N.C.) High linebacker AJ Randle, Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams, , Rivals300 Houston (Texas) Langham Creek defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile, Rivals300 Phenix City (Ala.) Central offensive lineman Jatori Williams, Rivals300 Poplarville (Miss.) High running back Ty Keys, Rivals300 Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll offensive lineman Sean Tatum, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Pearland (Texas) High defensive lineman Demarco Jenkins, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Gainesville (Ga.) High offensive lineman Tyler Ford, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson, three-star Lake Worth (Fla.) Santaluces EDGE Jayvon Dawson and three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine .

Miami entered the day with the No. 4 recruiting class nationally.