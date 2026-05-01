Miami lands commitment from Rivals300 RB Ty Keys

Miami has landed a big commitment on the recruiting trail.

Rivals300 Poplarville (Miss.) High running back Ty Keys gave the Hurricanes a verbal pledge.

Keys committed to Miami over offers from Alabama, Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and others on Friday night.

“Coach Mario Cristobal is a coach who tells you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear,” Keys previously told Rivals. “Miami always has a great offensive line, too, and that is great for a running back. Coach Matt Favian Upshaw is cool, too, and we have been talking more since he got there.”

Florida State was considered the leader for Keys after visit there in late March. However, Miami got momentum back on its side when Keys returned to Coral Gables for a spring practice this week.

In Keys, Miami is getting an ultra-productive running back who rushed for 3,285 yards and 45 touchdowns as a junior last season. During his dominant campaign, Keys set the state of Mississippi’s single-game rushing record with 546 yards and eight touchdowns.

At 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Keys is ranked as the No. 8 running back and No. 135 overall prospect nationally, per Rivals. He is also ranked as the No. 5 overall recruit in the state of Mississippi.

Miami now has nine commitments in the 2027 recruiting class — Keys, Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams, Top 100 Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Rivals300 Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll offensive lineman Sean Tatum, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson, three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine .

Miami entered the day with the No. 11 recruiting class nationally.