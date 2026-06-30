Miami lands commitment from Rivals300 WR, ex-USC commit Eli Woodard

Miami has scored another huge win on the recruiting trail.

Rivals300 Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral wide receiver Eli Woodard committed to Miami over Cal and UCLA on Tuesday afternoon.

Woodard initially gave USC a commitment in February and seemed solid with the Trojans. However, Miami offered Woodard this offseason and made him a top priority.

“The love they’ve shown me (stands out), and I know I’ll get developed if I come here with Coach KB (Kevin Beard) and Coach (Shannon) Dawson’s offense,” Woodard previously told Rivals. “They have great coaches and culture. I feel like I would get what I’m trying to work for.”

Miami started to trend for Woodard heading into his official visit this summer. It was there where the Hurricanes really moved the needle.

“It was a great weekend for sure,” Woodard said. “Being up here and feeling the love in person really made Miami rise on my board.”

Woodard caught 51 passes for 1,070 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior last season. He also ran a 10.90 100-meter.

At 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Woodard is ranked as the No. 23 wide receiver and No. 156 overall prospect nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is also ranked as the No. 16 overall recruit in the state of California.

The Hurricanes now have 20 overall commitments in the 2027 recruiting class — Woodard, five-star Irmo (S.C.) High EDGE Jaiden Bryant, five-star Long Beach (Calif.) Poly cornerback Donte Wright, five-star Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Top 100 Dotahn (Ala.) High cornerback Ai’King Hall, Top 100 Garner (N.C.) High linebacker AJ Randle, Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams, , Rivals300 Houston (Texas) Langham Creek defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile, Rivals300 Haymarket (Va.) Battlefield linebacker Noah Glover, Rivals300 Phenix City (Ala.) Central offensive lineman Jatori Williams, Rivals300 Miami (Fla.) North Miami Beach defensive back Andre Hyppolite, Rivals300 Poplarville (Miss.) High running back Ty Keys, Rivals300 Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll offensive lineman Sean Tatum, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Pearland (Texas) High defensive lineman Demarco Jenkins, three-star Gainesville (Ga.) High offensive lineman Tyler Ford, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson, three-star Lake Worth (Fla.) Santaluces EDGE Jayvon Dawson and three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine.

Miami entered the day with the No. 3 recruiting class nationally.