Miami lands commitment from Top 100 OL Kweli Fielder

Miami has scored a big win on the recruiting trail.

The Hurricanes picked up a commitment from Top 100 Carrollton (Ga.) High offensive tackle Kweli Fielder. The Peach State prospect picked UM over Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas and others.

Fielder’s decision came after two visits in June.

“I love Coach (Alex) Mirabal,” Fielder previously told Rivals. “He develops so many players. I just love what he’s doing. They have a great program, especially for offensive linemen.”

As Fielder mentioned, Miami offensive line coach Alex Mirabal is already playing a big role in his recruitment.

“He’s amazing,” Fielder said. “He might surprise you with his height (laughs). But his coaching is so great. He’s going to get you better. He’s going to develop you. That’s what I need to do — develop.”

Fielder added that he was impressed with Mirabal’s offensive line as well as Miami’s run to the national title game this past season.

“I think they had the best offensive line in college football, and it showed,” Fielder said. “They had all day in the pocket. The team did great. It was great to see them make that run to the national championship.”

At 6-foot-4, 325 pounds, Fielder is ranked as the No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 43 overall prospect nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is also ranked as the No. 7 recruit in the state of Georgia for next cycle.

Fielder is the second commit in Miami’s 2028 recruiting class, joining three-star Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin quarterback Knox Annis.