Miami lands commitment from Top 100 WR Nick Lennear

Miami has landed a commitment from Top 100 wide receiver Nick Lennear.

Ranked as the No. 26 overall prospect nationally, Lennear gave the Hurricanes a verbal pledge during 305 Day on Thursday night.

“I just want to put on for my home city,” Lennear said this week. “That’s really it.”

Miami’s coaching staff worked hard on Lennear throughout the process. Both head coach Mario Cristobal and wide receivers coach Kevin Beard saw Lennear during the winter contact period and are doing whatever they can to keep the talented pass catcher home.

Lennear was impressed with Beard and the wide receiver group this past season, especially freshman Malachi Toney.

“I like the way he develops his receivers like Malachi Toney,” Lennear said. “He was a great example of real Miami football. I really liked what he did this season.”

Toney was a highly touted prospect out of South Florida who chose Miami over several national offers and quickly became one of the most electric players in all of college football.

Lennear has a chance to follow in his footsteps.

“It would be a great opportunity for me,” Lennear said. “I can do what’s best for me in the city of Miami.”

Miami now has two wide receivers committed. Lennear joins Rivals300 Miami (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna prospect Ah’Mari Stevens.