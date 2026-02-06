Miami Legend Clinton Portis built quite a resume coaching Running Backs at Delaware State, and with the position wide open at The U could throw his name in the hat

Clinton Portis spent nine seasons in the NFL after his storied career as a running back at Miami, but it wasn’t until this season that he took a shot at coaching when he was hired by former NFL star DeSean Jackson to mentor the running backs at Delaware State.

Portis ended up developing two of the most productive backs in the country this season.

Marquis Gillis went into the portal after the season and landed at Arizona State. He rushed for a MEAC Conference-best 1195 yards on 187 carries with eight touchdowns. He was 13th in the FCS in rushing despite sharing the backfield with James Jones.

Jones also went into the portal after the season and landed at New Mexico State. He had 985 yards on just 98 carries this season and scored 12 touchdowns. He ran 90 yards for touchdowns twice during the season and also had a 76-yard touchdown run to help the Hornets beat Norfolk State in the HBCU Legends Game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Matt Merritt vacated the running backs assistant coaching position at Miami Thursday, opting to go to the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.

Is the Portis one-year resume enough to make him a candidate for the Miami job?

On the surface, one year of college coaching in the MEAC wouldn’t be enough to get on Mario Cristobal’s short list. But that doesn’t mean you can’t use some imagination and wonder if Portis at this stage of his life might still have something to offer the offensive side of the program in some way or form.

“He impacted me in a great way on and off the field,” Jones told CaneSport. “It was great having a running backs coach like him who did it at a high level show me how it’s done. One thing I liked about Coach CP was that he was a 100, not going to steer you wrong.”

“He taught me how to carry myself like a pro and how to attack practice and even film,” Gillis told CaneSport. “He also showed me how to be a better father by lil things like time management and all that matters when bringing kids into my life, to prioritize family.

“He taught me whatever you put your time and attention to, you will receive blessings back. He used to take all his backs to his restaurant to show us a better way of life. He motivated me to have the year I did at Delaware State and it helped me create a better future for myself and my son.”

The coaching profession is largely made up of former players. Heck, Mario Cristobal himself is one.

It’s a natural progression to switch from playmaker to mentor. Portis joined Delaware State’s coaching staff with instant credibility as a former Pro Bowl player after rushing for more than 9,000 yards during his NFL career with the Denver Broncos and Washington. He had back-to-back 1,500-yard seasons in Denver, before the trade to Washington where he cemented his reputation as one of the most dynamic backs of the 2000s. At Miami, Portis emerged as one of the key backs during one of the most dominant eras in Hurricanes football history. His 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2001 helped lead Miami to a perfect 12-0 season and a national championship. He finished his Miami career with 2,523 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.

All these years later, Portis found what so many former players find when they trade cleats for a whistle. The reward of developing young men on and off the field is special. Molding their futures is different than scoring a touchdown on Saturday or Sunday.

“Every kid is different,” Portis told First Take recently. “Learning your kids—getting them to trust you, earning their respect, always being respectful, is everything. Once kids realize you genuinely care, that sets the tone. Whether their next level is the NFL or another school, I wanted to help get them there. It’s not about money or being the boss and the players knew it’s from the heart.”

Portis’ resume gave him instant respect. Gillis and Jones raved about how Portis impacted them through daily interaction rather than pounding his chest about his own accomplishments. Portis the coach emphasized fundamentals such as ball security, patience and field vision — skills that defined his professional success.

“Lower your pads,” he would shout at practice.

“Finish through contact.”

As an NFL back, Portis was known for being one of the league’s most physical runners. As a coach, he often used personal experiences to explain to his players how small details can impact performance at higher levels of competition. He regularly stayed after practice reviewing film with them and working through situational drills designed to prepare them for game day.

“This is about helping these young men grow,” he said. “Football is just part of it.

“Playing the game and teaching the game are two totally different things. You have to slow everything down so they can understand it.”

Portis built a unique coaching style by using storytelling with technical instruction. He described reading defensive alignments, adjusting running lanes and maintaining composure in high-pressure moments at one moment and then would shift to speaking about challenges he faced during and after his own playing career, emphasizing accountability and personal growth.

“Every day I get to help somebody avoid mistakes I made,” Portis said. “That’s bigger than football.

“Football can open doors. But your decisions decide how long those doors stay open.”

Portis’ presence also generated increased visibility for the Delaware State program, attracting attention from recruits and alumni interested in learning from a former NFL star.

“Coaching brought me full circle,” Portis said. “The same lessons I learned through adversity, preparation, and perseverance—I got to pass that on.”

His son, Camdin Portis,is a freshman at Miami with great promise as a defensive back. “Seeing Camdin walk the same halls, wear the same colors—it’s surreal,” Portis said. “He’s got his own path, and I’m just grateful to witness it.”

Ironically, Portis is a coaching free agent right now just as the Miami running backs room is seeking a new coach. Portis left Delaware State recently to go to Florida A&M. But that job fell through and now Portis is looking for a new home.

Is he experienced enough for Cristobal to hire him as running backs coach? Maybe, maybe not.

But now that he has become a coach and put up one heck of a first season, maybe there will be a place for him to make an impact at The U.