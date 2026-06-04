Miami Legends Camp Features All-Star Lineup of Hurricanes Greats

You want greats? You’ve got greats. A star-studded Legends Camp lineup is in store this Sunday, as Mario Cristobal has assembled former Miami Hurricanes players and numerous notable stars to return to campus.

Cristobal may not be ready to say that “Miami is Back,” but certainly the alumni are ready to be back.

Here is who CaneSport has confirmed, listed alphabetically. Headliners are Micheal Barrow, Jon Beason, Michael Irvin, Bryant McKinnie, Clinton Portis, Antrel Rolle, Gino Torretta, Reggie Wayne, DJ Williams … and the list goes on and on.

Stay tuned to CaneSport this weekend for all the news coming out of the camp … with recruits getting to see and work with legends.

LEGENDS CAMP ATTENDEES:

KEVIN BEARD

MICHEAL BARROW

JON BEASON

TRAVIS BENJAMIN

ANDRES BORREGALES

JOSE BORREGALES

MATT BOSHER

HURLIE BROWN

VERNON CAREY

WESLEY CARROLL

LUIS CRISTOBAL

MARIO CRISTOBAL

NAJEH DAVENPORT

JADEN DAVIS

JONATHAN FELICIANO

JACORY HARRIS

KENNY HOLMES

MICHAEL IRVIN

DJ IVEY

JAVARRIS JAMES

JAQUAN JOHNSON

DARYL JONES

DAMIONE LEWIS

GREG MARK

LEONARD “BUBBA” MCDOWELL

JEROME MCDOUGLE

BRYANT MCKINNIE

ROHAN MARLEY

BRIAN MONROE

SINORICE MOSS

ROSCOE PARRISH

KENNY PHILLIPS

BOOKER PICKETT SR.

CLINTON PORTIS

AHMMON RICHARDS

ANTREL ROLLE

MIKE RUMPH

DARRIN SMITH

ROLAND SMITH

DON SOLDINGER

DUANE STARKS

GINO TORRETTA

REGGIE WAYNE

DJ WILLIAMS

CLIVE WOFFORD