Miami Legends Camp Features All-Star Lineup of Hurricanes Greats
You want greats? You’ve got greats. A star-studded Legends Camp lineup is in store this Sunday, as Mario Cristobal has assembled former Miami Hurricanes players and numerous notable stars to return to campus.
Cristobal may not be ready to say that “Miami is Back,” but certainly the alumni are ready to be back.
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Here is who CaneSport has confirmed, listed alphabetically. Headliners are Micheal Barrow, Jon Beason, Michael Irvin, Bryant McKinnie, Clinton Portis, Antrel Rolle, Gino Torretta, Reggie Wayne, DJ Williams … and the list goes on and on.
Stay tuned to CaneSport this weekend for all the news coming out of the camp … with recruits getting to see and work with legends.
LEGENDS CAMP ATTENDEES:
KEVIN BEARD
MICHEAL BARROW
JON BEASON
TRAVIS BENJAMIN
ANDRES BORREGALES
JOSE BORREGALES
MATT BOSHER
HURLIE BROWN
VERNON CAREY
WESLEY CARROLL
LUIS CRISTOBAL
MARIO CRISTOBAL
NAJEH DAVENPORT
JADEN DAVIS
JONATHAN FELICIANO
JACORY HARRIS
KENNY HOLMES
MICHAEL IRVIN
DJ IVEY
JAVARRIS JAMES
JAQUAN JOHNSON
DARYL JONES
DAMIONE LEWIS
GREG MARK
LEONARD “BUBBA” MCDOWELL
JEROME MCDOUGLE
BRYANT MCKINNIE
ROHAN MARLEY
BRIAN MONROE
SINORICE MOSS
ROSCOE PARRISH
KENNY PHILLIPS
BOOKER PICKETT SR.
CLINTON PORTIS
AHMMON RICHARDS
ANTREL ROLLE
MIKE RUMPH
DARRIN SMITH
ROLAND SMITH
DON SOLDINGER
DUANE STARKS
GINO TORRETTA
REGGIE WAYNE
DJ WILLIAMS
CLIVE WOFFORD