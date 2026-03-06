Miami moves into Top 10 in Rivals Industry team recruiting rankings

Miami has surged into the Top 10 in the Rivals Industry team recruiting rankings.

The Hurricanes jumped up six spots from No. 13 to No. 7 following the commitment of Top 100 Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear.

Miami moved past programs like Alabama, Oregon and Texas. UM is now just behind Notre Dame. However, Miami has fewer commits and a better class average. There will be plenty of opportunity for the Hurricanes to move past the Irish and work their way into the Top 5.

Ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver and the No. 26 overall prospect nationally, Lennear is Miami’s highest rated commit and is in five-star territory.

Lennear gave Miami a verbal pledge on Thursday night at head coach Mario Cristobal’s house as a part of the 305 Day recruiting event. The Hurricanes were considered the heavy leaders for Lennear throughout the process and sealed the deal.

Lennear recorded 20 receptions for 381 yards and seven touchdowns in seven games as a junior at Miami (Fla.) Northwestern. He was selected to play in the Navy All-American Bowl this winter, where he was evaluated by Rivals Rankings Director Charles Power.

“Nick Lennear elevated his game during the most competitive periods of the week and made splash plays when the lights were brightest,” Power wrote. “The rising senior showed outstanding burst within his routes, roasting corners during the 1-on-1 period of Wednesday’s joint practice. He showed up big once again on Saturday, making the catch of the game, with a magnificent diving grab in the end zone to put the East up early.

“Lennear continued to flash when targeted, later elevating for a ball over the middle of the field. The Miami native’s showing at the Navy All-American Bowl creates positive momentum heading into the offseason.”

Miami now has five commits in its 2027 recruiting class — Lennear, Rivals300 Miami (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna wide receiver Ah’Mari Stevens, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur safety Jaylyn Jones, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Dermarcus Deroche and three-star Palm Beach (Fla.) Central offensive lineman Zaquan Linton.