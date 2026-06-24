Miami notches commitment from elite QB CJ Cypher

Miami has landed one of its biggest underclassmen priorities.

Elite 2029 Carrollton (Ga.) High quarterback CJ Cypher gave the Hurricanes a verbal commitment on Wednesday night. Cypher picked Miami over offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and others.

The decision comes after Cypher visited Miami twice this month, including for the annual Legends Camp.

“It was good, I mean, got some good coaching from Coach (Shannon) Dawson and one of the legends, Gino (Torretta), a while back, but it was nice to get some coaching from those guys like that,” Cypher previously told Rivals.

Cypher is one of three quarterbacks committed to Miami. The Hurricanes have a verbal pledge from Top 100 prospect Israel Abrams this cycle and three-star prospect Knox Annis in the 2028 class.

Overall, Cypher loves competition and has been impressed with Miami’s recent quarterback play.

“I liked how they developed Carson Beck,” Cypher said. “I know he was at Georgia, but I saw him get better as soon as he got to Miami. I think Miami is a good school to get developed. I like the offense. It’s kind of like what we run in high school.”

Cypher is the first commit in Miami’s 2029 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder passed for 2,178 yards and 26 touchdowns with just three interceptions as a freshman last season

There have been whispers about Cypher reclassifying to the 2028 recruiting class, but he has not made a decision on that front.