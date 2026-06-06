Miami now has No. 2 ranked recruiting class nationally

Miami has moved up to No. 2 in the Rivals Industry national team recruiting rankings.

The change comes after Oklahoma lost a commitment from Rivals300 Westlake Village (Calif.) High wide receiver Demare Dezeurn.

The Hurricanes inched closer to a Top 2 class earlier this week when they added a massive piece to the puzzle in five-star Irmo (S.C.) High EDGE Jaiden Bryant, who flipped his commitment from LSU to Miami.

With Bryant in the fold and Oklahoma losing a pledge, Miami is now comfortably in the No. 2 spot. The Hurricanes are currently 1.5 points behind No. 1 ranked Texas A&M.

Miami’s class features three five-star prospects and 14 blue-chip recruits.

Miami boasts the No. 1 recruiting class in the ACC..

The Hurricanes have 18 overall commitments in the 2027 recruiting class — Bryant, five-star Long Beach (Calif.) Poly cornerback Donte Wright, five-star Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Top 100 Dotahn (Ala.) High cornerback Ai’King Hall, Top 100 Garner (N.C.) High linebacker AJ Randle, Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams, , Rivals300 Houston (Texas) Langham Creek defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile, Rivals300 Haymarket (Va.) Battlefield linebacker Noah Glover, Rivals300 Phenix City (Ala.) Central offensive lineman Jatori Williams, Rivals300 Poplarville (Miss.) High running back Ty Keys, Rivals300 Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll offensive lineman Sean Tatum, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Pearland (Texas) High defensive lineman Demarco Jenkins, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Gainesville (Ga.) High offensive lineman Tyler Ford, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson, three-star Lake Worth (Fla.) Santaluces EDGE Jayvon Dawson and three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine .