Miami once again has Top 3 recruiting class nationally after Rivals rankings update

Miami has moved up to No. 3 in the Rivals Industry national team recruiting rankings.

The change comes after Rivals released its updated 2027 recruiting rankings on Monday morning. This update was kind to Miami as five-star Long Beach (Calif.) Poly cornerback Donte Wright moved up 10 spots to the No. 4 overall recruit nationally.

The release also saw Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral wide receiver Eli Woodard move into the Top 100, while Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces EDGE Jayvon Dawson made a massive jump, going from three-star prospect to the No. 102 overall recruit nationally.

The positive movement was enough to help Miami move past Oregon. The two schools are tied for the fourth most blue chip commitments nationally with 16.

The Hurricanes are currently behind Notre Dame and Texas A&M in the team rankings. Miami has a score of 92.561 and are only 0.54 points behind Notre Dame. Texas A&M, which is ranked No. 1, has a score of 94.170.

Miami has the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the ACC.

Overall, the Hurricanes have 20 verbal commitments in the 2027 recruiting class five-star Irmo (S.C.) High EDGE Jaiden Bryant, five-star Long Beach (Calif.) Poly cornerback Donte Wright, five-star Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Top 100 Dothan (Ala.) High cornerback Ai’King Hall, Top 100 Garner (N.C.) High linebacker AJ Randle, Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams, Top 100 Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral wide receiver Eli Woodard, Rivals300 Houston (Texas) Langham Creek defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile, Rivals300 Haymarket (Va.) Battlefield linebacker Noah Glover, Rivals300 Phenix City (Ala.) Central offensive lineman Jatori Williams, Rivals300 Miami (Fla.) North Miami Beach defensive back Andre Hyppolite, Rivals300 Poplarville (Miss.) High running back Ty Keys, Rivals300 Lake Worth (Fla.) Santaluces EDGE Jayvon Dawson, Rivals300 Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll offensive lineman Sean Tatum, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Pearland (Texas) High defensive lineman Demarco Jenkins, three-star Gainesville (Ga.) High offensive lineman Tyler Ford, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson and three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine.