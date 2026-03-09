Miami PF Malik Reneau makes All-ACC First Team: CaneSport's exclusive conversation with him

Miami Hurricanes senior forward Malik Reneau was named to the All-ACC First Team on Monday evening, honoring one of the top regular seasons in UM program history. Also earning honors: Tre Donaldson was voted to the All-ACC Second Team, Ernest Udeh Jr. was voted to the All-ACC Defensive Team (sixth in Defensive Player of the Year voting) and coach Jai Lucas was second in ACC Coach of the Year voting to Duke’s Jon Scheyer. Tru Washington place third in Sixth Man of the Year voting.

As for Reneau, who also was voted fifth in the Most Improved Player category?

Starting in all 31 games, he averaged a team-high 19.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also set new career highs in steals per game (0.9) and blocks per game (0.7).

CaneSport sat down with Reneau in the week leading up to the all-conference recognition to discuss his lone, ultra-successful season with the Hurricanes.

Reneau previously attended Indiana for three years, establishing himself as one of the Big Ten’s top interior scoring threats. He averaged 15.4 points per contest in his sophomore season, so expectations were high for Reneau heading into his junior campaign.

Unfortunately for him, injuries led to a decrease in both scoring and rebounding, leading to his decision to enter the transfer portal once the year ended.

Reneau was the first player UM head coach Jai Lucas called up to join the new-look Hurricanes. Lucas liked his physicality on both ends of the floor and felt that he could maximize the 6-foot-9 forward’s potential. Reneau was the first transfer to commit to Miami, creating momentum that led the Hurricanes to add Michigan guard Tre Donaldson and TCU center Ernest Udeh Jr.

Lucas recruited Reneau – a Miami native – with the vision of expanding his role on both ends of the floor. On offense, he aimed for Reneau to play in a variety of different spots: with his back to the basket, in the dunker spot, in the high post, along the perimeter and more. Defensively, Lucas wanted Reneau to become more versatile and defend more guards and wings instead of just bigs.

“I have a huge role here. Coach [Lucas] puts me in a lot of positions that not only get me the ball, but I have to facilitate and get other people shots,” Reneau said. “I have a huge responsibility on the offensive end, which I know about, and then also just the defense – just being able to be a rebounder and guard positions that I wouldn’t say I’m quite not used to, but just quicker guards, quicker faster guards and stuff like that.”

Because of how Lucas intended to unleash Reneau, the forward isn’t surprised by the career year he’s having.

“For myself, I definitely saw me taking this huge jump, just because a lot of people hadn’t seen the way I played here, and then the past three years was, I wouldn’t say I was put in a box, but I wasn’t as versatile as I am here,” Reneau said. “So when I got the opportunity to be able to move freely on the court, I knew I was going to be able to put up the stat numbers and help my team out.”

Reneau also greatly improved his three-point shooting. He shot just 12.5% from deep on 0.9 attempts per game as a junior but made huge strides as a senior, setting career highs in volume (2.0 shots per game) and efficiency (36.5%). He’s made at least one three-pointer in 17 games this season.

This perimeter shooting ability has changed how teams defend Reneau.

“A lot of teams have to cater to that now, whereas it was just double-teaming the block when I get down low, but now I’m able to space the floor out, which I always could space the floor out; it’s not that,” Reneau said. “It was just most of the confident piece and guys trusting in you and allowing you and willing to let you take four or five threes in the game.

“That opens up driving opportunities when they close out too hard,” Reneau said. “[Opposing defenses] are realizing that I’m a capable shooter. It puts a lot of pressure because now you have to double team me, and you have to close out on the perimeter too. It just puts a lot of pressure on the other team to really guard.”

As for the success of the Hurricanes, Reneau had a feeling that they were shaping up to have a great year way before the season even started.

“I knew from the summer that we were going to have a great year. Everybody cared. Everybody was here at work every single day. It was no lapse,” Reneau said. “I mean, we constantly kept competing and getting each other better every single day in the summer, and it just continued on throughout the season.”

Miami has played its best basketball of the year over the last month, winning seven of its last nine games to close out the regular season. Heading into the postseason, Reneau understands the game-by-game nature of both the ACC and NCAA tournaments and how the team must play “desperate basketball” for the remainder of the year.

“We know what the situation is … We’re in a win-or-go-home situation at this point,” Reneau said. “So we know every team is desperate, desperate basketball, and we got to be the most desperate team on the court, no matter what it is, and we have to have the most energy on the court to get us going every single game.”

Miami will play the winner of Louisville and SMU/Syracuse in the ACC quarterfinals on Thursday at 2:30 pm.

A final thought from Reneau on how he wants his time at Miami to be remembered?

“I just want them to remember me as a hard-nosed player that can score, somebody that cares about school and all of the stuff that’s been going on here and just bringing back winning basketball to The U.”

2025-26 ACC AWARDS

Player of the Year – Cameron Boozer, Fr., F, Duke

Defensive Player of the Year – Maliq Brown, Sr., F, Duke

Rookie of the Year – Cameron Boozer, F, Duke

Most Improved Player – Juke Harris, So., G, Wake Forest

Sixth Man of the Year – Maliq Brown, Sr., F, Duke

Coach of the Year – Jon Scheyer, Duke

2025-26 ALL-ACC TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Name, School, Points

Cameron Boozer, Duke, 425

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 410

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 356

Malik Reneau, Miami, 344

Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 302

SECOND TEAM

Boopie Miller, SMU, 293

Juke Harris, Wake Forest, 237

Henri Veesaar, North Carolina, 215

Tre Donaldson, Miami, 204

Ryan Conwell, Louisville, 201

THIRD TEAM

Isaiah Evans, Duke, 151

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville, 147

Quadir Copeland, NC State, 98

Robert McCray V, Florida State, 90

Dai Dai Ames, California, 51

HONORABLE MENTION

Jaron Pierre Jr., SMU, 45

Donnie Freeman, Syracuse, 36

RJ Godfrey, Clemson, 32

Amani Hansberry, Virginia Tech, 29

Seth Trimble, North Carolina, 27

Patrick Ngongba II, Duke, 26

Justin Pippen, California, 18

Darrion Williams, NC State, 16

Jalen Haralson, Notre Dame, 15

B.J. Edwards, SMU, 15

Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).

Player of the Year

Cameron Boozer, Duke, 84 votes

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 1

Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 1

Defensive Player of the Year

Maliq Brown, Duke, 25 votes

Dame Sarr, Duke, 15

Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia, 13

Cameron Boozer, Duke, 10

B.J. Edwards, SMU, 8

Ernest Udeh Jr., Miami, 4

William Kyle III, Syracuse, 3

Patrick Ngongba II, Duke, 2

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 2

Quadir Copeland, Syracuse 2

Johann Grünloh, Virginia, 2

Rookie of the Year

Cameron Boozer, Duke, 82 votes

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 3

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 1

Sixth Man Of the Year

Maliq Brown, Duke, 38 votes

Jacari White, Virginia, 20

Tru Washington, Miami, 19

Adrian Wooley, Louisville, 5

Jeremy Dent-Smith, Stanford, 2

Nojus Indrusaitis, Pitt, 1

Cayden Boozer, Duke, 1

Most Improved Player

Juke Harris, Wake Forest, 55 votes

Dai Dai Ames, California, 8

Isaiah Evans, Duke, 6

Cole Certa, Notre Dame, 5

Malik Reneau, Miami, 3

B.J. Edwards, SMU, 3

Fred Payne, Boston College, 2

Paul McNeil, Jr., NC State, 1

Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia, 1

Ben Hammond, Virginia Tech, 1

Patrick Ngongba II, Duke, 1

Coach of the Year

Jon Scheyer, Duke, 51 votes

Jai Lucas, Miami, 19

Ryan Odom, Virginia, 9

Luke Loucks, Florida State, 4

Brad Brownell, Clemson, 2

Mark Madsen, California, 1

All-Defensive Team

Maliq Brown, Duke, 63 votes

Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia, 58

B.J. Edwards, SMU, 55

Dame Sarr, Duke, 48

Ernest Udeh Jr., Miami, 40

All-Rookie Team

Cameron Boozer, Duke, 84 votes

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 84

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 82

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville, 64

Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 62

86 total votes

Note: coaches cannot vote for their players