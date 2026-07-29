Miami Places Seven on 2026 Preseason All-ACC Team, Darian Mensah Wins Top Honor

The rat poison keeps flowing for the Miami Hurricanes. A day after Miami was voted the runaway preseason favorite to win the ACC, league voters crowned QB Darian Mensah the 2026 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Preseason Player of the Year. He received 97 votes and is coming off a season in which he led Duke to the ACC title while throwing for 3,973 yards with 34 TDs and six INTs. He finished 72 votes ahead of SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings.

ACC Media Sends Clear Message: Miami Is the Team to Beat

Mensah was far from the lone Cane represented on the preseason All-ACC list – there were six others.

Star sophomore Malachi Toney earned a spot at wide receiver and also as a specialist and all-purpose player. He’s coming off a record-breaking freshman season in which he had 1,211 receiving yards with 10 TDs, 113 rush yards and another score, and threw two TD passes while adding 298 punt return yards. Toney led all Miami players with 164 first place votes as a receiver and had 94 votes at all-purpose and 104 as a specialist.

1,000-yard back Mark Fletcher secured one of the conference’s two preseason running back spots with 127 votes, and a surprise was that OL Samson Okunlola rounded out the Hurricanes’ offensive selections with 53 votes at guard.

On defense Ahmad Moten received 126 votes at defensive tackle, the second-highest total among ACC defensive players (only Clemson LB Sammy Brown had more, with 139). Mo Toure collected 64 votes at linebacker after leading Miami in tackles last year, while Bryce Fitzgerald earned 86 votes at safety coming off his six-interception season.

2026 All-ACC Preseason Football Team

Offense

QB: Darian Mensah, Miami (112) *

RB: Mark Fletcher, Jr., Miami (127)

RB: Isaac Brown, Louisville (94)

WR: Malachi Toney, Miami (164)

WR: Duce Robinson, Florida State (131)

WR: Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson (64)

TE: Jeremiah Hasley, Duke (61)

AP: Malachi Toney, Miami (94)

OT: PJ Williams, SMU (96)

OT: McKale Boley, Virginia (77)

OG: Noah Josey, Virginia (71)

OG: Samson Okunlola, Miami (53)

C: Josh Bates, SMU (64)

Defense

DE: Will Heldt, Clemson (87)

DE: Clev Lubin, Louisville (79)

DT: Ahmad Moten Sr., Miami (126)

DT: Kemari Copeland, Virginia Tech (89)

LB: Sammy Brown, Clemson (139)

LB: Kam Robinson, Virginia (98)

LB: Mohamed Toure, Miami (64)

CB: Ashton Hampton, Clemson (81)

CB: Chris Peal, Syracuse (45)

S: Bryce Fitzgerald, Miami (86)

S: KP Price, Boston College (45)

Specialists

PK: Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech (105)

P: Daniel Sparks, Virginia (48)

SP: Malachi Toney, Miami (104)

Votes by position in parentheses

*Preseason Player of the Year

188 media voters

2026 ACC Football Preseason Player of the Year

Rank, Name, Position, School

1. Darian Mensah, QB, Miami (97)

2. Kevin Jennings, QB, SMU (25)

3. Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville (16)

4. CJ Bailey, QB, NC State (15)

5. Duce Robinson, WR, Florida State (12)

6. Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson (11)

7. Kam Robinson, LB, Virginia (5)

8. Will Heldt, DE, Clemson (4)

9. Mason Heintschel, QB, Pitt (3)

Votes in parentheses

188 media voters