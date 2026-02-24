Miami Hurricanes hoops prepares to face red-hot FSU squad with hopes of avenging prior loss

Since upsetting Miami in late January, Florida State has won seven of its last nine games. The in-state rivals face off again on Tuesday at 9 pm, as the Hurricanes hope for a better result this time around against a Seminoles team that has altered its play style dramatically over the last month.

FSU began the season as one of the highest-volume three-point shooting teams in the nation. With a background coaching in the NBA, first-year head coach Luke Loucks had his team run a system that was adjacent to that of a professional team.

But this system wasn’t leading to many wins. The Seminoles started the season 7-11 and 0-5 in ACC play. Loucks then adjusted his strategy, which still includes a high volume of threes but does so in a more thought-out manner. FSU has also leaned on senior guard and Jacksonville transfer Robert McCray IV as of late.

As the Seminoles’ leading scorer, McCray has tallied 20-plus points eight times this season. Last week, in wins over Boston College and Clemson, McCray scored 27 and 29 points, respectively.

“I think they have done a really good job of adapting and adjusting how they’re playing. I think early on – they still shoot a lot of threes – but they were just kind of shooting them whenever. Now, they’re real calculated,” Lucas said about FSU-s mid-season turnaround. “Robert McCray has played as good as any guard in the league since we played him, and he’s continuing to down the stretch, and they have done a really good job of buying into their identity, and by doing that, it’s given them great confidence, and they’re playing that way right now.”

This hot streak speaks volumes about Loucks, who’s shown that he can tweak and alter areas of his team during the middle of a season – an ability that not all coaches possess.

“He’s a really good coach. He’s been around a lot of basketball. He’s a former player as well,” Lucas said about Loucks. “I think that’s one thing in the ACC this year was kind of the new wave of coaches that have came in. They’ve all done a really good job of staying true to who they are but also elevating the programs where they’ve been.”

Similarly to the Seminoles, Miami enters Tuesday’s matchup playing its best basketball of the season. The Hurricanes (21-6, 10-4 ACC) have won six of their last eight games. A close loss to ranked Virginia on Saturday derailed what was previously a four-game winning streak, but optimism is still high in Coral Gables as Lucas’ team “turn[s] the page.”

“I think we have done a good job and have had a great ability to turn the page and get to the next thing. I think it’s no different [against] Virginia,” Lucas said. “Right after the game, you’re crushed because you lost a close game that you felt you could have won – one possession, two positions to go there.

“We’ve always, at least from my perspective, our team has always had great confidence and great belief in how good we are, and it’s no different. We feel like we can compete and play with anybody on the court.”

A final thought from Lucas when asked what areas his team has grown in the most over the course of the season:

“Just our discipline and our attention to detail, and that comes with just time of getting to know me as a coach and what’s important to me. I think that’s the first thing. I think the buy-in to our identity of who we have to be to win and compete in games. I think we’ve done a great job with that, and kind of stuck to the formula. And then I felt like individually, as a team, but also individually, player to player, people have gotten better throughout the season and developed.”

Reneau on track to play

Miami caught a break against Virginia, as Malik Reneau’s thumb injury, which forced him to miss a few minutes of second-half action before returning to the game with his thumb and wrist wrapped up, was not a break or fracture, Lucas confirmed on Monday.

The expectation, according to the first-year head coach, is that UM’s leading scorer will play on Tuesday.

“I think he’ll be ready to go, but [we’ll] take it day-by-day,” Lucas said.

Allen to keep starting role

Freshman guard Dante Allen was recently inserted into the starting lineup to replace Tru Washington, who was previously out of the lineup for three games because of a personal reason.

In the three games since Washington’s return, Allen has remained a starter, and Washington has come off the bench. Still, even while playing a reserve role, Washington is a key part of the Hurricanes’ rotation. He’s averaged 10.3 points in 21.7 minutes over his last three games.

“I think out of the three games Tru’s been back, he’s played really good in that role,” Lucas said. “I thought he played good against Virginia. I thought he was good at NC State. Everybody struggled against Virginia Tech except Tre [Donaldson], so I won’t hold that against him. And I felt like when Tru was away, we found something with Dante, and I want to continue to grow with Dante in that moment and in that role. And for me, the punch off the bench when Tru gives us something.”