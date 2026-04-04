Miami rolls to 19-1 run rule win over Virginia

The Miami Hurricanes (23-7, 5-5 ACC) opened their series against Virginia Tech with a 19-1 victory in seven innings Friday night at Mark Light Field. Miami broke the game open quickly, scoring 14 combined runs in the second and third innings to fuel the victory.

Miami left-hander Rob Evans (6-1) earned the win, allowing one run on four hits across five innings while striking out seven. Virginia Tech starter Brendan Yagesh (2-2) was charged with the loss after surrendering 10 runs on seven hits in 2.2 innings.

Virginia Tech struck first as Pete Daniel drew a four-pitch walk to get aboard, then Ethan Ball belted a triple down the right field line to bring in Daniel and make it 1-0.

The Hurricanes found their offensive stride quickly in the bottom of the second and carried that energy throughout the rest of the game. Derek Williams extended his hitting streak to ten games with a solo home run to put Miami on the board, 1-1. With base hits from Vance Sheahan and Alonzo Alvarez to put two runners on, sophomore Fabio Peralta notched his second triple of the season and put the Hurricanes in the driver’s seat, 3-1.

But Miami wasn’t done yet as Jake Ogden belted a deep two-run homer to left-center field on the first pitch he saw to cap the scoring outburst to extend Miami’s advantage to 5-1.

Miami carried its momentum into the following inning, as Vance Sheahan reached on a bunt single that allowed Derek Williams to score. With the bases loaded, Jake Ogden worked a walk to bring in another run, and Virginia Tech’s defensive struggles continued with a wild pitch that plated another run for Miami. Alex Sosa then delivered a two-RBI single and advanced to second on the throw home, extending the Hurricanes’ lead, 10-1.

With the swing of the bat, Brylan West delivered the dagger. With bases still loaded for Miami in the third, West unloaded on an outside pitch to deliver Miami’s sixth grand slam of the season. In two innings, Miami found themselves ahead 14-1, scoring 14 runs off nine hits.

Miami added to its lead in the fourth behind extra-base power. Alvarez launched a solo home run to deep right field, and Cuvet followed later in the inning with an RBI double to left, bringing home Peralta to extend the Hurricanes’ advantage.

The Hurricanes continued to pull away even more in the fifth. Dylan Dubovik delivered an RBI single to right field to plate Brylan West, and Miami capitalized on more issues from the Hokies, scoring twice more on wild pitches to tack on additional insurance runs.

Six scoreless innings helped keep the Hokie bats at bay, with Brixton Lofgren and Erick Peralta working the last two innings to seal the run-rule victory.

The Hurricanes thrived in driving in runs Friday night, hitting .533 (8-for-15) with runners in scoring position and driving in a season-best 11 two-out runs.

The series will continue Saturday at 6 p.m.