Miami surges back into Top 10 in national recruiting rankings

Miami is working is back in the Top 10 in the Rivals Industry team recruiting rankings.

The Hurricanes added a big piece to the puzzle when Rivals300 Poplarville (Miss.) High running back Ty Keys committed on Friday night. He picked UM over fellow finalists Florida State and Ole Miss.

Miami moved up one spot from No. 11 to No. 10 in the rankings after the pledge. The Hurricanes are less than a point behind Notre Dame and will have an opportunity to move up as it gets closer to official visit season.

Miami moved past LSU and is ahead of programs like Auburn, Penn State and Texas. UM boasts the No. 1 recruiting class in the ACC.

At 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Keys is ranked as the No. 11 running back and No. 197 overall prospect nationally, per Rivals. He is also ranked as the No. 7 overall recruit in the state of Mississippi.

Miami now has nine commitments in the 2027 recruiting class — Keys, five-star Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams, , Rivals300 Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll offensive lineman Sean Tatum, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson and three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine .