Miami surges back into Top 5 in national team recruiting rankings

Miami has moved up in the Rivals Industry national team recruiting rankings.

The Hurricanes added two big pieces to the puzzle when both Top 100 Garner (N.C.) High linebacker AJ Randle and Rivals300 Phenix City (Ala.) Central offensive lineman Jatori Williams committed on Thursday.

With Randle and Williams now in the fold, Miami jumped up two spots from No. 6 to No. 4 in the rankings.

Miami surged past Notre Dame and USC and boasts the No. 1 recruiting class in the ACC.

The Hurricanes are less than a point behind No. 3 ranked Oklahoma.

At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Randle is ranked as the No. 6 linebacker and No. 96 overall prospect nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

At 6-foot-3, 335 pounds, Williams is ranked as the No. 9 interior offensive lineman and No. 105 overall prospect nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Miami now has 15 commitments in the 2027 recruiting class — Randle, Williams, five-star Long Beach (Calif.) Poly cornerback Donte Wright, five-star Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Top 100 Dotahn (Ala.) High cornerback Ai’King Hall, Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams, , Rivals300 Houston (Texas) Langham Creek defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile, Rivals300 Poplarville (Miss.) High running back Ty Keys, Rivals300 Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll offensive lineman Sean Tatum, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Gainesville (Ga.) High offensive lineman Tyler Ford, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson, three-star Lake Worth (Fla.) Santaluces EDGE Jayvon Dawson and three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine .