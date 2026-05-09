Miami surges into Top 5 in national team recruiting rankings

Miami has surged into the Top 5 in the Rivals Industry national team recruiting rankings.

The Hurricanes added a big piece to the puzzle when five-star Long Beach (Calif.) Poly cornerback Donte Wright flipped his commitment from Georgia to Miami on Saturday afternoon.

With Wright now in the fold, Miami moved up six spots from No. 11 to No. 5 in the rankings.

Miami surged past Notre Dame, LSU, Oregon, Florida and Ohio State and boasts the No. 1 recruiting class in the ACC. The Hurricanes are less than a point behind No. 4 ranked USC.

At 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Wright is ranked as the No. 2 cornerback and No. 8 overall prospect nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Miami now has 11 commitments in the 2027 recruiting class — Wright, five-star Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams, , Rivals300 Houston (Texas) Langham Creek defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile, Rivals300 Poplarville (Miss.) High running back Ty Keys, Rivals300 Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll offensive lineman Sean Tatum, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Gainesville (Ga.) High offensive lineman Tyler Ford, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson and three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine .

Miami entered the day with the No. 12 recruiting class nationally.

Miami will have a chance to keep moving up the rankings as it gears up to host several top targets for official visits this summer.