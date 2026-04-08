Miami Survives Late FIU Rally, Remain Perfect in Midweek Games

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team (25-8, 6-6 ACC) survived a late comeback by the FIU Panthers Tuesday night at Mark Light Field, 9-7. With the win, Miami now moves to 9-0 on the season in midweek matchups.

Miami reliever TJ Coats (5-1) earned the win, delivering a strong outing with 6.0 innings pitched, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with two walks while recording a career-high seven strikeouts. FIU starter Rene Lastres (0-1) was charged with the loss after surrendering two runs on one hit across 2.0 innings. Ryan Bilka secured the save, his second of the year, tossing the final inning.

Following a walk to Derek Williams, Brylan West started the scoring with a 365-foot, two-run home run off the scoreboard in left-center field. His fifth homer of the season gave Miami a 2-0 lead.

FIU struck back in the top of the fourth with a solo home run from Cole Cleveland, but the Hurricanes responded with authority in the bottom half of the inning, scoring five runs off four hits.

Vance Sheahan started the rally by drawing a walk, and West later scored on an FIU wild pitch to make it 3-1 while Max Galvin advanced to third. Moments later, Alonzo Alvarez delivered an RBI single to right-center, bringing home Galvin and moving Sheahan to third. Fabio Peralta followed with a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Sheahan to push the advantage to 5-1.

Reigning ACC Player of the Week, Jake Ogden, capped the inning with a two-run home run to right field, his fifth of the season, driving in Alvarez and extending Miami’s lead to 7-1.

FIU added a run in the top of the sixth when Samuel Fischer lifted a sacrifice fly to left field, allowing Andrew Ildefonso to score.

Miami answered right back in the bottom of the seventh, as Williams launched a two-run home run to deep left field, his 13th of the season, scoring Alex Sosa and extending the Hurricanes’ advantage to 9-2.

FIU made a late push in the top of the ninth, stringing together a five-run rally to tighten the game quickly,

Cooper Rasmussen got things started with a two-run home run to deep right field, bringing home Vicente Feliciano. Later in the inning, Aidan Cohall worked a bases-loaded walk to force in another run, trimming the deficit further. The Panthers weren’t done as Mario Trivella followed with a two-run single to center field, driving in Cole Cleveland and Samuel Fischer to make the score 9-7, with two Panthers still on the bases.

Despite the rally, reliever Ryan Bilka settled in and forced the final out with a fly out to left field, sealing the victory for Miami.

Miami returns to conference play this weekend, hosting Wake Forest for a three-game series beginning Friday at 7 p.m. at Mark Light Field.