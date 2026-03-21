Miami Takes Down Creighton in Series Opener, 9-4

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes (16-6, 2-4 ACC) took game one of the three-game series against the Creighton Bluejays, 9-4, at Mark Light Field Friday night. The Hurricanes used a five-run seventh inning to earn the victory in a back-and-forth ballgame.

Lyndon Glidewell (2-0) earned the win for Miami after entering in the seventh inning and recording the final out of the frame, just before the Hurricanes surged ahead in the bottom half. Creighton reliever Shea Wendt (1-1) was charged with the loss after allowing three runs without recording an out in the seventh inning.

Creighton (9-9, 0-0 BIG EAST) and Miami went back and forth through the first six innings before the Hurricanes broke things open with a five-run seventh to grab control of the game, powered by a bases-clearing double from Derek Williams.

The Bluejays struck first in the top of the first when Ben North notched an RBI single into right to bring home Rocco Gump for a 1-0 lead. Miami answered right away in the bottom half as Daniel Cuvet sent a solo homer to right, his eighth of the season, to tie the game at one.

Creighton moved back in front in the fourth on an RBI double from Connor Capece. The Hurricanes answered again in the bottom of the inning when sophomore Michael Torres brought home Alonso Alvarez with an RBI groundout to even the score at 2-2.

The visiting Bluejays took another one-run lead in the fifth when Teddy Deters doubled home Lew Rice, but Cuvet responded with his second home run of the night in the bottom of the fifth, tying the game at three.

Miami claimed its first lead in the sixth without registering a hit. With the bases loaded, Williams worked a walk with bases loaded that forced in Torres and gave the Hurricanes a 4-3 edge.

Creighton made the game even again in the top of the seventh after North delivered an RBI double to center, but Miami answered with its biggest inning of the night.

To start the offensive attack, Cuvet drew a bases-loaded walk to score Fabio Peralta, Alex Sosa followed with another RBI walk, and Williams ripped a three-run double just into fair territory down the left-field line to give the Hurricanes the lead they’ve been looking for all night, a 9-5 advantage after the seventh.

The three-game series continues Saturday at Mark Light Field, with first pitch for game two set for 6 p.m. The contest will be available on ACCNX and can be heard on WVUM 90.5 FM.