Miami Takes Series Finale at No. 11 Florida State, 7-4

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes baseball team (36-17, 15-14 ACC) salvaged the series finale against the No. 11 Florida State Seminoles by a final score of 7-4 Saturday afternoon at Dick Howser Stadium.

Miami starter AJ Ciscar (5-3) earned the win after turning in one of his best outings of the season, allowing just one run on six hits across seven innings while striking out four in a high-stakes pitching duel.

Out of the bullpen, Lyndon Glidewell locked down his fifth save of the season, recording the final four outs to secure the win. Despite allowing a solo home run in the ninth, the right-hander settled back in and finished the job against the rival Seminoles.

Florida State’s Bryson Moore (6-2) was tagged with the loss after surrendering two runs on six hits over 7.2 innings pitched.

Florida State struck first in the bottom of the second when Nathan Cmeyla launched a solo home run to deep center, giving the Seminoles a 1-0 lead early.

The game remained a pitcher’s duel until the seventh when Miami finally broke through in a big way. Freshman Gabriel Milano crushed a two-run homer to right field, scoring Dylan Dubovik and giving the Hurricanes their first lead of the afternoon, 2-1.

Miami added to its lead in the eighth with back-to-back solo home runs as Derek Williams sent a drive over the wall in left for his 15th homer of the season before Alex Sosa launched his 16th long ball of the year with a blast to right, extending the Hurricanes’ advantage to 4-1.

Florida State answered in the bottom half of the inning when Hunter Carns delivered an RBI single to left to cut the deficit to two before Cmeyla added a sacrifice fly, trimming Miami’s lead to 4-3.

The Hurricanes remained composed and added some much-needed insurance in the ninth as Vance Sheahan drove in Dubovik with a single through the middle. Later in the inning, Fabio Peralta scored on a throwing error by Florida State catcher Cmeyla before Jake Ogden lined an RBI single down the right field line to push Miami’s lead to 7-3.

Florida State threatened in the bottom of the ninth after Noah Sheffield hit a solo homer to left, but Lyndon Glidewell closed the door to secure the win for Miami.

Miami finished with seven runs on 12 hits, while Florida State recorded four runs on nine hits.

With the regular season now complete, the Hurricanes will turn their attention to the ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C. which is slated to begin May 19-24. Miami’s seeding is still yet to be decided.