Miami Takes Series Over Louisville Behind Sosa’s Big Day

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team (35-15, 15-12 ACC) took the series finale, 10-8, against the Louisville Cardinals Saturday afternoon at Mark Light Field. Powered by a career day from Alex Sosa, who went 4-for-5 with five RBI and two home runs, Miami secured its sixth ACC series victory of the season.

Miami right-hander TJ Coats earned the win, improving to 6-2 after tossing three innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out two. Peter Michael was tagged with the loss, falling to 0-3. Lyndon Glidewell picked up his fourth save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

The Saturday slugfest started with both teams finding a way to get home on their opening trips to the plate, with Louisville scoring off the bat of Griffin Crain, who laid down a bunt single that allowed Zion Rose to score off a throwing error by Ciscar to first base.

Alex Sosa responded by launching a 388-foot blast to right field for a two-run shot that put Miami ahead, 2-1. But Louisville kept their offensive attack going, and regained the lead in the top of the second with a three-run frame.

George Baker drove in the first run on an RBI groundout before Zion Rose added an RBI single to shallow right. Griffin Crain followed with another RBI groundout to cap the inning and give the Cardinals a 4-2 advantage.

Miami answered again in the bottom of the second, cutting the deficit to 4-3. Freshman Gabriel Milano moved into scoring position before Michael Torres lined an RBI single through the right side, putting the Hurricanes back within striking distance.

The back-and-forth series finale continued, with Louisville’s bats remaining consistent. Jimmy Nugent scored on a dropped third strike that turned into a wild pitch, and Zion Rose worked a bases-loaded walk to bring home another Cardinal run, moving the score to 6-3.

Miami answered in a big way in the bottom of the third, erupting for four runs to jump back in front. Max Galvin opened the inning with a double before Alex Sosa crushed a two-run homer to deep center field, his second long ball of the day, to even the score at six.

After a pitching change and a walk to Alonzo Alvarez, freshman Dylan Dubovik launched a two-run shot to deep left, giving the Hurricanes a 7-6 lead.

Louisville jumped back out in front in top of the sixth after slugger Tague Davis launched a two-run homer to deep right field, scoring Griffin Crain and moving the score to 8-7.

Miami answered immediately in the bottom half of the inning as Milano opened the frame with a single into shallow center before Vance Sheahan jumped on a pitch and barely drove it over the wall in left field for a go-ahead two-run homer. The blast put the Hurricanes back in front, 9-8, and was the fifth lead change of the game.

Sosa continued his career day with an RBI single that scored Max Galvin, giving the Viera, Fla., native his fifth RBI of the afternoon and extending Miami’s lead to 10-8 in the sixth.

Lyndon Glidewell slammed the door in the ninth, working a scoreless frame to secure his fourth save of the season.

Next up for the Hurricanes is a trip to Tallahassee, Fla., for a three-game conference series against Florida State beginning Thursday at 6 p.m.