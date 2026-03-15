Miami to play Missouri in St. Louis in opening round of the West Regional of NCAA tournament 

Seventh-seeded Miami will take on 10th-seeded Missouri in the Round of 64 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament, as announced on CBS’s Selection Sunday show. It will play on Friday in St. Louis as part of the West Region. This is Miami’s first appearance in The Big Dance since 2023, when it advanced all the way to the Final Four.

If the Hurricanes defeat Missouri, they’ll play the winner of Purdue and Queens in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

Miami’s 13th-ever tournament appearance in program history marks the latest of many successes in Jai Lucas’ first year as head coach of the Hurricanes. UM enters the tournament with a record of 25-8 (13-5 ACC), finishing third in the ACC regular season standings and advancing to the semifinals of the conference tournament.

Last year, the Hurricanes were one of the worst teams in all of high-major college basketball. They posted a dismal record of 7-24, with former head coach Jim Larrañaga retired before ACC play even started.

The 37-year-old Lucas, a former assistant coach at Texas, Kentucky and Duke, was hired in the offseason to infuse new life and recruiting prowess into a program in need of direction.

His first three additions? Those would be forward Malik Reneau, guard Tre Donaldson and center Ernest Udeh Jr. They all play huge roles for the Hurricanes this season, with Reanau being recognized on the All-ACC First Team, Donaldson on the All-ACC Second Team and Udeh on the All-Defensive team.

Miami’s top performances of the season include a home win over No. 11 North Carolina, road wins over SMU, Florida State and North Carolina State and an ACC tournament quarterfinals victory over No. 24 Louisville. An NCAA Tournament win(s) would stamp this list of first-year achievements for Lucas.

About Missouri

Reneau vs. Missouri senior guard/forward Mark Mitchell will be one of the most highly anticipated first-round matchups of the NCAA tournament. Mitchell, who started his career at Duke, is having a prolific season with the Tigers. With most of his points coming near the basket, Mitchell has averaged 18.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game this season. He’s also a skilled passer, leading the team with 3.6 assists per contest.