Miami vs Missouri Preview With CaneSport/Mizzou Today: Key Matchups, X-Factors

Tonight is the night. The Miami Hurricanes tip off against Missouri at 10:10 p.m. in St. Louis to start what UM hopes is a deep NCAA Tournament run.

Heading into it, CaneSport’s Luke Chaney joined Missouri’s Kenny Van Doren and Kyle McAreavy to discuss the matchup.

Chaney says a key for Miami tonight is to have success inside with two physical teams going up against each other.

“They [the Canes] want to funnel everything to the paint, get to the basket,” he said on the Mizzou Today/CaneSport Show. “(Malik) Reneau is top 10-12 in usage rate (of all players in the tournament). They like to get him a touch in the mid to low post area. Would that be him scoring or pass off those looks? You’ll see a lot of Reneau. This team’s two core principles are get to the basket and offensive rebounding. They are very reliant on second chance points, having the advantage in free throws. They want to get to the free throw line 20 times a game. And they aim to rebound around 40 percent of their misses, which is a very high rate in college basketball.”

Because Miami isn’t a particularly good shooting team, Chaney stresses that “they want to get to the basket as much as possible.”

On the other side of the ball McAreavy says “The plan would be to stop Reneau.”

McAreavy says that the presence of 7-0 center Shawn Phillips, who averages 7.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks, will be key to slowing down Reneau (who averages a team-high 18.8 points with 6.6 rebounds).

“One of the strengths of Mizzou is the interior defense,” he said. “This team is built to have a pretty ridiculous amount of positional length at every spot. Every guy at every position is taller than average at that spot. When Sean Phillips is out there they’re a much better team. Keeping him out of foul trouble is the plan to stop (Reneau).”

Missouri has its own major playmaker in Mark Mitchell. At 6-9, Mitchell transferred from Duke two years ago and is a standout point forward who averages a team-high 18.3 points along with 3.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds. The offense flows through him, and he’s coming off a 32-point, seven-rebound performance in a loss to Kentucky. He shoots 55.1 percent from the floor.

“It’s all funnel the ball to Mark Mitchell in that high-low post, let him go to work,” McAreavy said. “They don’t do as well on the offensive glass as Miami does.

“He’s going to be the key guy for the Tiger offense, especially if (Jayden) Stone continues to not shoot as well.”

Stone is a 6-4 guard who missed several games early in the year and is averaging 13.2 points and is a frequent three-point shooter (47-123; 38.2 percent). Another key player for Missouri is 6-10 forward Trent Pierce. He also missed a lot of time early in the year but in 19 games has averaged 10.6 points (37-93 threes; 39.8 percent),

“Pierce has been fine the last 10-12 games, but if he’s the only player drawing defenders out of the paint that’s an issue,” McAreavy said.

Off the bench 6-8 G/F Jacob Crews (8.6 PPG, 56-124 threes) has been a guy who is supposed to have the outside shooting to pull Miami defenders away from Mitchell, but as McAreavy says “Jacob hasn’t been much of a factor.”

6-10 forward Trent Pierce also missed a lot of time early in the year but in 19 games has averaged 10.6 points (37-93 threes; 39.8 percent), while 6-4 guard T.O. Barrett averages 8.9 points and 3.1 assists but struggles to hit threes.

“Trent is the only one producing at a level that will factor into another team’s defensive plan,” McAreavy said. “The last five games or so it’s pretty much just (Pierce and Mitchell). You ask how big a game Mitchell has to have, maybe it’s 40 points, 45. The key is more getting Stone to hit some threes, Pierce to hit some threes and allow Mitchell to be a factor inside guys and open things up instead of him being the entire offense like he has been the last couple of games.”

Chaney says for Miami that defending Mitchell “will come down to Miami’s help-side defense. And that’s huge because I’m sure Miami’s going to rotate whichever defender onto Mitchell. But I wonder who starts on him. Shelton Henderson, Reneau, Ernest Udeh … Reneau is the weakest defender, might be the easiest matchup for Mitchell.”

Chaney also says that Mitchell and Reneau are different types of players in the paint.

“The thing that’s different with Mitchell vs. Reneau is Reneau struggles at times when you send double-teams,” he said. “His processing sometimes is inconsistent, he tends to get turnover prone. Which is what we saw in Miami’s loss against Virginia. They really shaded help early on. And their rotations were very crisp. With Mitchell, he reads the floor much better, a better playmaker than Reneau is, especially in that post area. Miami, a big key is they can’t over-help because Mitchell has the ability to make the play. He’s a much more creative downhill playmaker than Reneau is.”

When it comes to the Canes’ game plan, Chaney says an X factor is Tru Washington (12.1 PPG).

“He’s been at his best the last few games with him (coming off) the bench,” Chaney said. “He’d I would say is Miami’s second best perimeter scorer behind only Tre Donaldson (No. 2 Miami scorer with 16.5 points per game). He’s good at attacking the basket, hits open threes.”

Chaney says the only issue with Washington is he could have a great game … or a not-so-good game.

“He’s a streaky, hot and cold player,” Chaney said.

Chaney said another X factor could be Noam Dovrat, who averages 3.8 points but has made 26 of 55 threes.

“Three-point shooter off Miami’s bench, Missouri and Miami are alike in ways that they both give up the three ball,” Chaney said. “A bigtime key for Miami is that a swing stat in this game is Miami’s three-point shooting. They shoot at a very low rate, shot the lowest volume of three pointers in the ACC this season. But efficiency-wise they’ve been better of late and that’s because of the emergence of Dovrat off the bench. 80 percent of his shots are threes. He’s Miami’s only player who can make threes on the move. If he can hit two or three threes that can really be a bigtime advantage for the Hurricanes.”

McAreavy added that he is not “super confident” in the Missouri guards being able to guard the three-point shot well. He also added that the big man Phillips getting in foul trouble has been a recurring issue.

“If he can be out there 20, 25 minutes that would be great,” McAreavy said.

Missouri finished the season with a 20-12 record (10-8 SEC). The team’s lost three in a row – at Oklahoma 80-64, home vs. Arkansas 88-84 and in the SEC Tournament to Kentucky 78-72. But the team had some signature wins against NCAA Tournament 7 seed Kentucky Jan. 7 (73-68), 10 seed Texas A&M Feb. 11 (86-85), 6 seed Tennessee Feb. 24 (73-69), 5 seed Vanderbilt Feb. 18 (81-80) and No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed Florida Jan. 3 (76-74).

Missouri, like Miami, relies on toughness and getting to the free throw line (16.6 free throws made per game; by comparison Miami makes 15.4) along with creating turnovers (12.4 per game; Miami averages 11.2). It’s a fast-paced style with Missouri averaging outscoring opponents 79.7-75.3 and outrebounding opponents 35.6-32.0.

Miami is a slight favorite heading into tonight.

“From Miami’s vantage point the biggest key in addition to three-point shooting is rebounding because Mizzou is a good offensive rebounding team, but they are 14th or 15th in (the conference in) defensive rebounding,” Chaney said. “If we are looking at a game where Miami is getting second and third chance opportunities that could put the game in Miami’s favor. I think it’s going to be a close game, a game decided in the last couple of minutes. 2.5 point (line favoring Miami), I think that’s where it’s headed. I think Miami has the best guard in this matchup with Donaldson. He’s stepped up, has that ability to take over games especially in the second half when Reneau is fatigued. But it’s a 51-49 game. This could go either way. Both teams are so, so similar.”

McAreavy says that “Stone needs to play better than he has been. It seems he has been maybe tired. He talked about how March has never meant as much as it does for him right now. So it seems like maybe the fatigue factor has been impacting that down stretch he’s had recently. Only playing one game in the last almost two weeks can rejuvenate the legs a little bit. If that is the case and he’s able to be the Tigers’ second-leading scorer that sets up Mizzou very, very well. I agree this game is going to be very, very close. I don’t see any clear separation point for either team. Whoever has the best guard tends to end up on the better end more often than not. I do find it fascinating to essentially have a home game in March Madness, so I’m going to go with Mizzou. This is a tossup game, and having it two hours from campus, a team coming from the East Coast playing at 10 p.m. maybe there’s a bit extra there. I’ll take the Tigers by two to three points. I think this is coming down right to the wire.”

Chaney also weighed in on Miami’s somewhat surprising season. Because the Canes had struggled the last two years, had a first-year coach and an all-new roster.

“Coming into the year because everything was so new it was really tough to gauge a realistic expectation for this team,” Chaney said. “The biggest surprise for me is the offense. The consensus about this team scanning the roster heading into the year is they were bringing in a lot of defenders but don’t have much shooting. They still are not a very good shooting team, have been able to find ways to score points and get things going offensively. That’s been the biggest surprise for me covering the team this season.

“New coach, new roster from top to bottom. … my expectation was a bubble team, likely on the wrong side of it. They surpassed all expectations I had for them.”

Now we’ll see if Miami can surpass Big Dance expectations and make a deep run as a No. 7 seed.