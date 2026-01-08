Miami vs. Ole Miss: Hurricanes RB Mark Fletcher Embraces the Moment and the Hate

Miami vs. Ole Miss: Hurricanes RB Mark Fletcher Embraces the Moment and the Hateby: CaneSport.com Staff1 hour agoCaneSportRead In AppDec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Keelan Marion (0), running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) and defensive back Jakobe Thomas (8) celebrate defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn ImagesThe Miami Hurricanes are set to face off against Ole Miss tonight and Mark Fletcher has some pointed takes heading into it.