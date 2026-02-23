Miami WR Analysis: Can Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate Make Miami History With 1,000-Yard Seasons?by: Matt Shodell1 minute agocanesportRead In AppJan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers in the second half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn ImagesWe are breaking down each position analyzing the Miami depth chart and potential results. Today we are focusing on WR.