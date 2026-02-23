Skip to main content
Miami
Join Now

Miami WR Analysis: Can Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate Make Miami History With 1,000-Yard Seasons?

On3 imageby: Matt Shodell1 minute agocanesport
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Miami vs Indiana
Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers in the second half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We are breaking down each position analyzing the Miami depth chart and potential results. Today we are focusing on WR.

Join for $1
then billed annually
CaneSport
+
+
One subscription: The best Miami Hurricanes coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.