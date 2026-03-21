Hurricanes Power Past Missouri in NCAA Tournament Round 1, Move On to Purdue

Hurricanes Power Past Missouri in NCAA Tournament Round 1, Move On to Purdueby: Matt Shodell1 hour agocanesportRead In AppMar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) reacts before the game to start against the Missouri Tigers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn ImagesMiami survives Missouri in physical NCAA Tournament battle, pulling away late to advance and set up a showdown with No. 2 seed Purdue.