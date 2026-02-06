Name to watch in the Miami RB Coach Derby: Kevin Maurice would like to come home

Kevin Maurice virtually began his career in college football as a recruiting assistant at Miami back in 2011 under Al Golden. He was young and ambitious as he tirelessly worked to entice a new generation of Blue Chip players to come play at The U.

Since then he has made seven stops, bouncing between the University of Nevada, Purdue, North Dakota, Eastern Washington, New Mexico State, North Carolina Central, and now Florida A&M, where he recently took the running back coaches position and also serves as recruiting coordinator.

If Mario Cristobal wants to add a recruiting maniac to his staff, then Maurice could make the short list.

Maurice left Miami to be more than a recruiter and has certainly paid his dues on the coaching highway. But everywhere he went, people wanted to add the responsibilities of recruiting coordinator to his coaching title because of his passion for talent acquisition.

Maurice was at North Carolina Central University for three years as the recruiting coordinator and running backs coach. He’s the recruiting coordinator at FAMU now as as he also was at North Dakota State from 2014 to 2017.

Today we wrote about how Clinton Portis thrived in his one year as a running back coach in the MEAC at Delaware State. The conference is loaded with guys seeking their breakthrough in coaching.



Maurice’s first season with NCCU saw the Eagles lead the MEAC in rushing offense, averaging nearly 211 yards per game on the ground. Running back Latrell Collier was a First Team All-MEAC selection, ranking second in the league in rushing.



Richard had 18 more rushing touchdowns in 2023, most in the MEAC, on his way to repeating as Offensive Player of the Year. The Eagles averaged 154.3 yards per game on the ground in 2023, a season in which they won nine games and made their first-ever FCS playoffs appearance.



Maurice joined the Eagles after serving as tight ends coach at New Mexico State University in 2021.



From 2017 through what ended up being the spring 2021 season, Maurice was running backs coach at Eastern Washington University. He was on the coaching staff in 2018, when the Eagles advanced to the NCAA Division FCS championship game, and in 2019, when Eastern Washington led all of FCS in total offense.



The 2018 Eagles squad set program records in scoring offense (647 total points) and had six games in which they scored at least 50 points. Eastern Washington ranked in the top 20 nationally in total offense, rushing offense, and passing offense, the only program to do so.



Maurice coached Sam McPherson, who became Eastern Washington’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2013. He ranked fourth in all of FCS in rushing, and he was an All-Big Sky selection.



From 2014-16, Maurice was running backs coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of North Dakota, earning a share of the Big Sky title in 2016 to earn an FCS playoff berth and seeing a pair of Fighting Hawks earn All-America honors in John Santiago and Brady Oliveira.



Maurice was a graduate assistant at Purdue from 2012-13, before being named Director of Player Personnel. He was then elevated to assistant recruiting coordinator in February 2013.



His coaching career also included brief stops at FBS programs Nevada and Cincinnati.

But Maurice also has South Florida roots. It’s safe to say he would get a speeding ticket on the drive down from Tallahassee if Cristobal would give him a shot at joining the Miami staff.



Maurice began his coaching career at North Miami (Fla.) High School in 2008. He attended high school at Coral Gables until a guy named Frank Gore showed up and then he went to Hialeah Miami Lakes.

Maurice went off to play college ball at Eastern Arizona College from 2001-02 and transferred to the University of Texas El Paso (UTEP) for the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Time will tell if he gets a chance to come home.



