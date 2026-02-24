NFL Combine 2026: Miami Hurricanes Prospects Hope To Move Up Draft Boards

NFL Combine 2026: Miami Hurricanes Prospects Hope To Move Up Draft Boardsby: Matt Shodell2 hours agocanesportRead In AppJan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Kahlil Benson (67) attempts to block Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) in the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images Miami could have 3 players go in round 1 of the NFL Draft, and the ongoing NFL Combine will have a lot to do with what transpires.