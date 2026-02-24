Skip to main content
Miami
Join Now

NFL Combine 2026: Miami Hurricanes Prospects Hope To Move Up Draft Boards

On3 imageby: Matt Shodell2 hours agocanesport
Rueben Bain
Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Kahlil Benson (67) attempts to block Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) in the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Miami could have 3 players go in round 1 of the NFL Draft, and the ongoing NFL Combine will have a lot to do with what transpires.

Join for $1
then billed annually
CaneSport
+
+
One subscription: The best Miami Hurricanes coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.