No. 22 Miami loses 92-89 thriller to Louisville, shifting attention to postseason

Miami’s second-half comeback ended in heartbreaking fashion, as Louisville guard Adrian Wooley sunk a game-winning three-pointer with 18 seconds left to secure a 92-89 Cardinals win.

The Hurricanes had a chance to tie or take the lead on the following possession, but an errant pass from Tre Donaldson to Malik Reneau sealed the win for Louisville. Donaldson says that the game wasn’t lost in the final minute; that it was because of the team’s slow start. The Hurricanes trailed 13-2 to begin the game and spent the majority of the contest chipping away at the deficit.

Freshman forward Shelton Henderson attributes this slow start to a lack of urgency. Head coach Jai Lucas echoed a similar statement.

“I just thought at the start of the game, [Louisville’s] desperation and urgency was a little bit better, and there’s a lot of things that could go into that,” Lucas said.

The Cardinals were red-hot offensively to start the game, nailing seven of their first 10 three-point attempts as Miami alternated between its man and zone defenses. Senior guard Ryan Conwell was spectacular in this opening half, as he scored 18 points and went four-of-seven from deep. He led a scoring barrage that gave Louisville a 46-37 halftime lead.

“At halftime, it was just about guarding and having some pride,” Lucas said. “I didn’t think they had great pride, and then they showed great pride [in the second half].”

Thanks to terrific offensive execution down the stretch, Miami clawed itself back in the last 10 minutes of the second half, finally taking its first lead of the game on a Donaldson layup with 3:48 to go. Donaldson and Reneau each scored 15 points in the second half.

The Hurricanes finished the regular season with a record of 24-7 and 13-5 in ACC play, good for third in the conference standings. Despite the loss, Miami’s final month of the regular season was a huge success. It won seven of its last nine games, lifting itself off the bubble and safely in the projected NCAA tournament field. Lucas’ message to his team after the game was optimistic.

“My [message] was thanking them for the season. We’ve never talked about the season. We haven’t talked about the wins. We haven’t talked about the standing. I thought this was the best opportunity to do that,” Lucas said. “Losing sucks, but I also wanted to give them some grace as well because to win 24 games with 12 new people and finish in the top three of the ACC to get a double bye in a league that’s getting eight-nine-10 teams in the [NCAA] tournament is impressive.”

Lucas wants his group to shift their focus past this game and onto the postseason.

“I told them that everything we’ve done is over now,” he said. “The regular season is done. Now we’re into the conference [tournament]; we’re into March, and it’s win-or-go-home. That’s the biggest thing.”

Because of the double bye, Miami won’t play in the ACC tournament until Thursday at 2:30 p.m. The Hurricanes will face the winner of the second-round game between Louisville and likely Stanford/Pittsburgh.

Because Louisville is a top-20 team in several advanced metrics, this loss won’t affect Miami’s seeding in the NCAA tournament. The Hurricanes, who multiple experts currently project as a No. 7 seed, could still play their way onto the five or six seed line if they win multiple games in the ACC tournament.