No. 22 Miami previews Senior Day showdown against Louisville, other Canes notes

The Miami Hurricanes wrap up their regular season Saturday at 2 p.m. with a battle against Louisville. As it’s the last home game of the year, Miami will recognize a trio of seniors: Tre Donaldson, Malik Reneau and Ernest Udeh Jr. All three of these players have started every game for the Hurricanes this season and are major reasons why they’re in NCAA tournament contention.

Reneau (19.1 PPG, 6.7 RPG and 2.2 APG) and Udeh (7.1 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.5 BPG and 1.0 SPG) are more focused on defeating the Cardinals than the pregame ceremonies, but they both understand the significance of Senior Day.

“We know it’s our last home game and our last game of the regular season as a senior, but I think our motivation is to go out there and just win, get this last [win] for coach and stuff like that,” Reneau said.

“I mean, I’m excited. Obviously, just for me, I am fully aware that the job’s not finished, nowhere near finished,” Udeh said. “None of us are not even in a slight way letting the Senior Night cloud us from what we’re trying to achieve. It’s still a game that we got to win.”

For head coach Jai Lucas, he thinks that this feels like a “normal Senior Day,” comparable to the transfer portal era, because of how large of an impact this group of seniors have made in their lone season at Miami.

“This Senior Day will probably feel, at least for me, what a normal Senior Day feels like, and I say that because these guys have had such an impact this first year for us and for the program, and for me being a first-time coach,” Lucas said. “So just kind of starting this and honestly building it with them … So for those three guys, they’re [each] part of why we’ve been able to have some success this year and building the foundation of what we want this to look like moving forward.”

Following the Senior Day festivities, Miami will have the task of facing one the nation’s most explosive offenses. Louisville, now in Year 2 of the Pat Kelsey era, ranks atop the ACC and 18th nationally in points per game (85.7). The Cardinals also lead the conference in total three-point attempts this season and rank fifth in three-point field goal percentage.

Louisville is led by a quartet of guards who can all stretch the floor. The Hurricanes will especially have to account for the backcourt pairing of Xavier transfer Ryan Conwell and freshman phenom Mikel Brown Jr. – a likely lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Both Conwell and Brown have the ability to down opponents with their perimeter shotmaking, as the two combined for 76 points in a February win over North Carolina State.

“Pat Kelsey has done a great job. He did a great job last year, doing a great job this year, putting them in a position to be in the tournament and compete,” Lucas said about Louisville. “They have a lot of shooting all over the court. They have a lottery pick in a freshman guard.”

Their backcourt is kind of the strength of their team. And then we talked about this with SMU, they’re probably the notch up. It’s not a knock on SMU. I just think they’re notch up offensively of what they’re able to do and what they’re capable of doing. So they put a lot of stress on you that way. And then their speed and their pace and their shooting.”

Miami freshman forward Timo Malovec did not play in the Hurricanes’ last game against SMU with a back injury. Lucas elaborated about his injury on Friday as well as his status for the upcoming game against Louisville.

“Timo’s doing good. We’re still trying to get him back. He just had his back kind of just lock up on him, and they had him where he can’t really function to the best of his ability. So we’re just taking it day by day, so he’s doing a little bit more. He did a little bit more yesterday than he did the day before. Get a better look at him today and then kind of go from there,” Lucas said.

In Malovec’s absence, junior guard Noam Dovrat delivered, drilling four threes on five attempts in 14 minutes of action.

Lob City?

As of Wednesday morning, Udeh led all players nationally in alley-oop field goal attempts with 45, showing evidence that UM’s starting big is one of the top lob threats in the nation.

Aside from the points that accompany these alley-oops, the threat of Udeh rolling to the basket and rising up for these slams affects how teams play him, as well as the team as a whole on the defensive side of the ball, as Udeh explained on Friday.

“It forces teams to switch up their ball-screen coverage,” Udeh said. “You stay back, gonna get hit with a Gortat [screen] if you’re not back. If you’re even with me, the ball’s going up. So I mean, it’s kind of a pick-your-poison situation.”

Bracketology projections

Here’s a quick rundown on where various national outlets have Miami placed in their respective 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket projections.

On3: No. 7 seed in South Region vs. No. 10 Ohio State in Round of 64

ESPN: No. 7 seed in East Region vs. No. 10 Missouri in Round of 64

CBS: No. 6 seed in West Region vs. No. 11 Missouri in Round of 64

With Quadrant 1 NET win opportunities against Louisville and in the ACC tournament ahead, the Hurricanes have chances to improve their resume and earn an even higher seed in the NCAA tournament in the week ahead.