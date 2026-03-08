No. 24 Miami Hurricanes Drop Series Finale to Boston College, 9-5 at Mark Light Field

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The No. 24 Miami Hurricanes baseball team (12-4, 1-2 ACC) dropped the series finale to the Boston College Eagles, 9-5, Sunday afternoon at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

Right-hander John Kwiatkowski (1-0) earned the victory in relief for the Eagles (9-6, 2-1 ACC) after allowing three hits across 1.2 scoreless innings, while Kyle Kipp tossed four shutout frames to close the game. Miami reliever Jack Durso (0-1) was charged with the loss.

The Hurricanes started the scoring on Sunday with an RBI single from Derek Williams, but Daniel Cuvet was then thrown out rounding back to third base, halting any other potential of more runs being scored in the opening frame.

Boston College built its lead with scoring in both the second and fourth innings.

In the second, Jack Toomey scored from second base on an RBI single to shallow right field by Esteban Garcia before Cesar Gonzalez brought Garcia home with an RBI groundout to left field. The Eagles added to their advantage in the fourth when Gonzalez launched a three-run home run to deep left field, scoring Danny Surowiec and Luke Gallo and put the Eagles ahead 5-1.

But the Hurricanes battled back, and in the bottom of the fourth, registered a four-run frame to tie the ballgame at five.

In the designated hitter spot for the series finale, Derek Williams opened the scoring with a solo home run to deep left field, his sixth of the season. Later in the frame, Fabio Peralta delivered a two-run single to shallow left field, bringing home Dylan Dubovik and Vance Sheahan.

Daniel Cuvet followed with an RBI single to right-center, bringing home Peralta and tying the game at five.

Boston College would go on to respond, working their way through Miami’s bullpen by tallying two runs in the fifth on an RBI single from Gallo and another in the seventh with a solo home run from Nick Wang, moving the score to 8-5.

The Hurricanes threatened again with bases loaded in the eighth inning, but the Eagles came up big again on defense, halting Cuvet to a ground ball to end the inning. Boston College then added an insurance run at the top of the ninth from a sacrifice fly to move the score to 9-5.

The Hurricanes will now turn their attention to a midweek rematch with UCF on Wednesday in Orlando, Fla. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Miami enters the matchup with a perfect 4-0 record in midweek games this season.

Following the trip to Orlando, Miami will take on the Duke Blue Devils for a three-game conference series in Durham, N.C., starting Friday at 7 p.m.