No. 24 Miami Tops Bethune-Cookman in Midweek Matchup

The No. 24 Miami Hurricanes baseball team (11-2) earned a 5-2 midweek victory over Bethune-Cookman (9-4) on Wednesday night at Mark Light Field, using a three-run rally sparked by Derek Williams in the seventh inning to secure the win.

Miami right-hander Jake Dorn (1-0) earned the win in relief, tossing two-thirds of an inning without allowing a run, while Anthony Anselmo (0-1) was charged with the loss for Bethune-Cookman after surrendering two runs over 2.1 innings.

Richmond transfer Ryan Bilka recorded the team’s first save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning to seal the midweek victory.

Miami opened the scoring in the second inning as FIU transfer Brylan West singled and later crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly by sophomore Fabio Peralta. The Hurricanes found themselves back in the driver’s seat in the fifth inning when Daniel Cuvet lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Jake Ogden to make it 2-1.

The Wildcats responded in the top of the sixth, as Michael Rodriguez delivered an RBI single to even the game at two.

But the decisive moment came in the bottom of the seventh. After Cuvet doubled and Dylan Dubovik drew a walk, Derek Williams delivered a two-run double to right field to give Miami the lead. Williams later scored on a sacrifice fly by West, capping a three-run rally that pushed the Hurricanes ahead for the remainder of the contest.

Miami’s bullpen held the Wildcats scoreless over the final three innings, with Lazaro Collera and Bilka combining to close out the game and secure the midweek win for the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes will now turn their attention to the start of conference play as Miami welcomes the Boston College Eagles for a three-game home series. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.