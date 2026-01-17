Notebook: Miami Hurricanes Embrace Moment, Detail Keys to Beating Indiana at Title Game Media Day

The Miami Hurricanes held their national title game media day on Saturday afternoon at the Miami Beach Convention Center. But Monday certainly won’t be a day at the beach against top-ranked undefeated Indiana at Hard Rock Stadium.

CaneSport caught up with several Canes today for their take with the national title game around the corner:

Miami OT Markel Bell Fully Focused; Says Execution, Not Pressure, Is Key

Miami Hurricanes OT Markel Bell hasn’t announced a decision yet on turning pro early or returning to UM. But that’s far on the back-burner for him with Monday night’s title game against Indiana everything he’s focused on.

“It’s a great opportunity,” he says. “I just am really thankful that our work hasn’t been in vain. I know how much stress I put on myself (doing the work outside of the season to prepare) and I’m very blessed it didn’t go in vain.”

Bell says the performance of Miami’s line this season shows how important it is to be strong up front “at any level.”

“Whether high school, college, the NFL, we add so much value,” Bell said. “When it’s crunch time, when it gets cold and you have to run – you have to put it behind those big guys.”

Bell says the mindset he is taking into Monday is that this “isn’t any bigger game than I’ve played this year. I played against Notre Dame, but I also played against Bethune-Cookman. I took the same approach (to both). Just worry about executing and being 1-0 at the end of the day.”

What does he see in the challenge of Indiana’s defensive line?

“They are a real sound defense, very well coached, real clean,” Bell said. “We have to go out there and execute. One play at a time. Whatever coach (Shannon) Dawson calls, go out there and execute it.”

WR CJ Daniels Embraces Surreal Ride To Title Game

Miami Hurricanes WR CJ Daniels had a fast start to the year before injury slowed him down … but he’s still third on the team with 495 yards and seven TDs despite missing three games.

Daniels has taken on a veteran leadership role throughout after transferring in from LSU, and now this is a team playing for the national title on Monday night vs. Indiana.

“This is surreal, man,” Daniels said at Miami’s media day Saturday. “I’m trying to live in the moment, process it. This is something we’ve talked about the whole year. No conversation over an ACC championship, bowl games – we wanted it all.

“We overcame a lot of adversity, learned a few lessons, we bounced back (from losses).”

He says playing 16 games in a season is “crazy.”

But it also is a blessing.

“I’m extremely excited,” Daniels said. “I’m living in the moment right now. We still have time to get better before we play on Monday.”

The key to making plays against Indiana’s high-powered defense?

“Not letting ourselves beat ourselves,” Daniels says. “I think that’s the main thing. Focus on our brand of football.”

He adds “The thing about us, it doesn’t matter who is out there on that field. As a receiving corps we are going to make the plays. … We are going to give it our all.

“We’re focused on Monday. We’re ready to go get it.”

‘Nothing Is Too Big for Us’: Anez Cooper on Miami OL’s Mindset for Title Game

The Miami Hurricanes offensive line perhaps doesn’t get the same attention as, say, QB Carson Beck or the WR/RB playmakers on the offense. But they really are the engine that makes the machine go. And now that engine has one last test and is going to have to be finely tuned … because it’s undefeated No.1 ranked Indiana in the national title game on Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

A key cog in that engine? Starting OG Anez Cooper.

“It means a lot (to be here),” Cooper said. “Every little kid growing up always has dreams of playing in the national championship. Now to be here, it’s a good feeling and we’re just trying to win.”

Cooper says a key is to stay focused and keep the same routine.

“We aren’t trying to make the whole deal too big, keep the (same) mentality,” he says. “Our big thing is keep your mindset (the same).”

Cooper says he hopes the key to the game will come down to the OL vs. the Indiana DL.

“We’re ready for anything,” he says. “Nothing is too big for us.”

A senior, Cooper has seen the tough times at Miami, and now Cooper and this team has earned this moment.

“It’s a good feeling,” Cooper said. “We get to the national championship, it’s a long way from the Pop-Tarts Bowl (last year). So we’re just excited.”

The key to winning on Monday?

“Being prepared through the week, just keep stacking days of practice,” Cooper said. “Just keep doing what we’re doing, how we’ve been preparing for every game this season.”

‘Play Our Style’: DT coach Damione Lewis Details Miami’s Plan to Stop Indiana’s Explosive Offense

Miami Hurricanes defensive tackles coach Damione Lewis has a unique perspective on Miami getting back to the national title game for the first time since 2002. He knows all about the culture the way it used to be, since he played at Miami from 1996-2000.

And he sees a team that’s getting back to that hard work mentality – “it’s all about the work,” he says.

“It’s awesome to see how hard these guys have worked all year, being in this locker room many years ago, it’s amazing,” Lewis said. “They continue to buy into what we’re coaching, how we’re coaching them. They continue to work they’ll have a lot of success.”

While ends Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor perhaps get all the national attention, the interior guys that Lewis coaches should not be overlooked. Ahmad Moten, Justin Scott, David Blay and DE/DT Armondo Blount have been an excellent group on the interior.

“They have locked in, we’ve come a long way from the spring,” Lewis said. “Those guys put in work, listened, put in film study. … Blay came in from a different school, Ahmad this is his first year really playing, Scott is a puppy. Those guys continue to work.”

What is the key to stopping Indiana’s explosive offense on Monday night?

“We just have to play our style of football,” Lewis said. “We have to be physical up front, just play the way we play – play hard, run to the ball. All those attributes we worked on since the spring, that’s what you’ve got to do. Play your game.

“They (Indiana) are a good football team, solid, consistent, they do things right. You play teams like that you have to match their energy and do things right. Just do your job and do right and we’ll be fine.”

Miami OL Samson Okunlola Embraces Adversity Ahead of National Title Game vs. Indiana

Miami OL Samson Okunlola has been a key piece of this standout Hurricanes line this season, working in tandem with Matthew McCoy at left guard. A former five-star, Okunlola is thankful for his opportunities … including this massive national title test on Monday night against Indiana.

The transition hasn’t been smooth for Okunlola after he was one of the top-rated recruits in the nation, and he points to “injuries, very tough challenges I had to overcome.”

Now he’s rounding into the player he wants to be … and Miami needs.

“I love adversity, challenges,” Okunlola said. “I needed to improve, overcame (challenges).”

Okunlola is looking for a strong performance Monday and then he’s also projected to start next season with Anez Cooper and Francis Mauigoa leaving … plus perhaps Markel Bell turning pro early.

“At the end of the day my time doesn’t really matter if I wanted to play freshman year, sophomore year, I ended up playing junior year,” Okunlola said. “I’m thankful for any opportunity that comes my way.”

A final thought from Okunlola?

He says he’s looking forward to putting the offense on the line’s back on Monday night, and says Indiana has “a great system, we see a lot of good things on tape.”

“The key to winning is being a well-disciplined team,” Okunlola says. “Everyone having high energy, having fun, showing up and playing our best ball.”

True Freshman Girard Pringle Reflects on Growth During Miami’s Title Run

RB Girard Pringle played a key role for Miami late in the regular season, adding a speed element to the offense. He’s rushed for 378 yards and four TDs this season as a true freshman, flashing his future potential for this team.

But, of course, nothing is about the future beyond Monday night at this point.

Because No. 1 Indiana and the national title game looms.

Pringle says he’s happy to see power backs Mark Fletcher and Marty Brown thrive in the playoffs, as they’ve been the guys the Canes have leaned on.

“I like to see my brothers eat on the big stage,” Pringle says.

With the big game upcoming, Pringle says the big goal is to win regardless of what part he plays.

As for how he evaluates his freshman season?

“I feel I did some good things here and there,” Pringle said.