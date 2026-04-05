Ogden, Cuvet lead Miami Hurricanes past Virginia Tech 8-6

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team (24-7, 6-5 ACC) secured the series over the Virginia Tech Hokies (14-15, 5-9 ACC) Saturday night at Mark Light Field with an 8-6 victory. A 4-for-5 performance from Jake Ogden, highlighted by two triples, along with a five-run fourth inning, catapulted Miami to its fourth-straight win.

Miami starter Lazaro Collera (3-1) earned the win, delivering another strong outing on the mound with 6.0 innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits while striking out five. Virginia Tech starter Brett Renfrow (1-4) was charged with the loss after surrendering seven runs on seven hits across five innings.

Virginia Tech, like game one, drew the first run of the contest in the top of the second. Sam Gates delivered an RBI double to score Pete Daniel and put the Hokies on the board, 1-0. Miami answered in the bottom half of the third as Alex Sosa lifted a sacrifice fly to plate Daniel Cuvet after Cuvet registered a triple, tying the game at one.

Miami broke things open with a five-run fourth inning, stringing together five runs off six hits.

Returning to the starting lineup from injury for the first time since Feb. 17, Max Galvin sparked the rally with a single up the middle, and Vance Sheahan followed with a base hit to put two on.

Fabio Peralta then delivered an RBI single to left field to bring home Galvin and move Sheahan to third, making it 2-1, Miami. Jake Ogden then ripped a triple to right field, Miami’s fifth triple of the series and second of the night, driving in two more to extend the lead to 4-1.

With a swing of the bat, Daniel Cuvet capped the surge with a two-run homer to deep left field to give the Hurricanes a comfortable five-run lead. Cuvet’s 11th homer of the season was a historic one as the junior moved into sole possession of third place on the school’s home run list, passing Yonder Alonso (2006-08) with 53 career home runs.

Miami added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth off the bat of Sheahan, scoring Brylan West on a sacrifice fly to move the lead to 7-1.

Miami added to its lead in the eighth with another timely swing as Peralta reached and later came around to score when Ogden lined an RBI single to left field, tacking on another insurance run for the Hurricanes.

Virginia Tech responded in the ninth with a late push as Nick Locurto opened the scoring in the inning with an RBI single that dropped into center field, bringing home a run and advancing another runner to third. Moments later, Ethan Ball delivered a three-run homer to deep right field, making it a two-run ball game as the Hokies attempted to rally.

But reliever Ryan Bilka settled and sealed game two, making it back-to-back conference series victories for Miami.

The Hurricanes will look for the sweep over Virginia Tech Sunday at 1 p.m.,