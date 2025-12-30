‘Ohio State’s Never Seen Anything Like This’: Michael Irvin Talks Miami’s Path to Cotton Bowl Win

Barstool got a great one on its show Dec. 29 – Miami Hurricanes legendary receiver Michael Irvin. As Cane fans know, Irvin has invested himself personally in this program for years, speaking at summer camps and as a presence on the sidelines at practices and games.

He’s been an animated personality cheering on the Canes from the bench area all season.

So what are his thoughts heading into the massive Cotton Bowl showdown tomorrow night with Miami a heavy underdog to defending national champion Ohio State?

Asked by Dave Portnoy what UM has to do to win the game, Irvin said, “It’s all happening with my big boys up front. Those are the guys I talk to when I go on the football trip. That’s what I brought from my days in Miami, my days in Dallas. You talk to them big boys, that’s all. I go to (Rueben) Bain, I go to (Akheem) Mesidor. I go to Anez Cooper, the offensive line. That’s where the game must be won. I’m not even worried about the skillset players. Miami’s got so many skillset players there that we can make plays.”

What does Miami have to do to beat Ohio State? @michaelirvin88 pic.twitter.com/GP76pdTdhM — Wake Up Barstool (@wakeupbarstool) December 29, 2025

Irvin stresses that on the Miami offensive line and defensive line “Ohio State’s never seen anything like what we have.”

Yes, he’s optimistic, to say the least.

While Portnoy says he could see Beck throwing a couple of picks, Irvin says “I trust him totally. I’ve been with him all year. Last week in the Texas A&M game – the whirling wind – Carson came to me, said `Michael, I’ve got it.’”

Irvin also recalled how when Beck first signed with Miami the QB and his team of people called the legendary receiver.

“That right there made me a Carson Beck fan,” Irvin said. “They called, said `We just signed with Miami, want you to know I’m going to go down and help hold the tradition you guys started.’ How can you not like a guy that already honors the tradition before? So I started liking him then.

“Now, he came up to me last week in that game at A&M, said `Michael, I guarantee we’re going to score with this drive.’ I said, `That’s what I want to hear, let’s go and get it done.’ And he did that. I have all the faith in the world in Carson Beck, in the people he’s throwing he football to. People can say what they want. Show up and see what happens.”

Irvin says the offense struggled at Texas A&M in part because of the swirling wind, and of course it won’t be doing that at what he calls “Irv Stadium.”

“I know we call it Jerry Jones Stadium, but I caught the touchdown (with the Cowboys) to build that stadium – Jerry just took all the money,” Irvin joked.

The final takeaway?

“We’re bringing the Miami team into the building that I built even though I never caught a touchdown there,” Irvin said. “Things are going to go good.”