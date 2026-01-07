Ole Miss puts finishing touches on game prep vs. Miami in CFP

Ole Miss puts finishing touches on game prep vs. Miami in CFPby: Luke Chaney1 hour agoLChaney_Read In AppJan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding (center) huddles with players during the second half of the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn ImagesCaneSport hears from Ole Miss players and coaches ahead of Thursday's Fiesta Bowl against the Miami Hurricanes.