One Run From Omaha, Reloaded for More: Miami Hurricanes Baseball Opens Season Tonight vs. Lehigh

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team made it oh-so-close to Omaha this past season, falling a run short in the decisive game of Super Regionals at Louisville. Since then coach J.D. Arteaga’s been hard at work adding talent, and tonight at 7 p.m. we’ll start to see how it all comes together with the opener at home vs. Lehigh.

“Opening weekend we are going in here to make a statement,” tonight’s starting pitcher, AJ Ciscar, said. “We have a new identity, new team, new lineup, new weekend rotation. We’re going to go in there, set a tone.”

To reach its goal of the College World Series, Miami will need to overcome a lot of key personnel losses – Brian Walters (2-3, 4.94 ERA, 11 saves) was an eighth round draft pick, and Griffin Hugus (6-7, 4.16 ERA) went in the third round. There also were several players that transferred out: Renzo Gonzalez (62 starts, .257, 11 HRs), Todd Hudson (19 starts, .259, 1 HR), Jake Kulikowski (4 starts, .276), RP Jackson Cleveland (19 appearances, 4.44 ERA), backup C Evan Taveras (.141, 3 HR) and backup C Nolan Johnson (5 hits in 11 at bats).

But there’s a lot of talent back, including at the plate with one of the nation’s top hitters in Daniel Cuvet (61 starts, .372, 18 HRs, 84 RBI), plus returning are Derek Williams (senior gets extra year as former JUCO player, started 42 games and hit .317 with 9 HRs), Max Galvin (59 starts, .313, 8 HRs), Jake Ogden (.336 with 9 HRs), Fabio Peralta (46 starts, .238, 2 HRs, hitting coach Chris Dominguez says “he’s done great getting bigger, stronger”) and Michael Torres (42 starts, .231, 1 HR, Dominguez says he’s “made big strides”).

“I feel super comfortable and confident in the team, everyone around me,” Cuvet said. “I think this is the most potent offense we’ve had since I’ve been here (entering Year 3). I’m excited.”

Williams adds “It’s going to be a pitcher’s nightmare from top to bottom. We are going to be one of the best lineups in the country for sure.”

In addition to the returning hitters, Arteaga picked up portal help with FIU 1B Brylan West (First-Team All-Conference USA, 56 starts, .338, 12 HR), USC Upstate IF Vance Sheahan (61 starts, All-Big South First Team, .328, 12 HRs, Dominguez says “He pushes guys, super focused … super motivated this year”), Miami-Dade Community College 3B/OF Cian Copeland (52 games, .361, 15 HRs) and NC State C Alex Sosa (52 starts, .291, 10 HRs).

“Sosa, West, Sheahan – all those guys have done really well,” Dominguez said. “They fit in really well with the guys. … You have guys returning that know what the offense should look like and what we need to be, and that helps everybody else be better.”

He adds “From the power standpoint we’re bigger, it’s noticeable in the lineup. You have experience, which really helps, mix up some speed. It’s a super balanced lineup.”

On the mound?

Tonight’s starter as mentioned earlier is Ciscar – last year as a freshman he had 10 starts, a 4.46 ERA and 6-2 record. Ciscar has thrown 74 percent strikes in the spring/fall, well above the team goal of 64 percent. So he’s placing the ball where he wants.

“It’s awesome, a blessing (to start the opener),” Ciscar said. “J.D. is giving me the opportunity. … I’m looking forward to the crowd (tonight). I haven’t pitched in a game since Louisville (last year) really. It’ll be a lot of fun, a lot of adrenaline. We’re just ready, have been training for it. We’re prepped.”

Pitching coach Laz Gutierrez says of Ciscar that “From Day 1 he started getting better, continues to get better. His slider and changeup, which are mainstays in his repertoire, continue to get better and he’s using them in different counts, different situations.”

The Saturday starter is Lazaro Collera (14 IP as a freshman last year, 0-1 record, 7.07 ERA) followed on Sunday by Tate DeRias (7 starts, 5.77 ERA, 2-3 record).

The team’s new closer is Richmond transfer Ryan Bilka (18 appearances, 6-2 record, 2.18 ERA). Also helping in the bullpen is Jake Dorn (11 appearances, 1.98 ERA, “he was incredible in the summer, pitched extremely well in the spring and fall for us,” says Gutierrez) and Rob Evans (17 appearances, 4.70 ERA off injury, threw well at the end of the season). Plus Nick Robert and Florida transfer Frank Menendez will return off Tommy John surgeries in March.

“I couldn’t be more excited for the start of the season,” Bilka said. “This team makes me really feel like part of a family. … It’s a little bit of a jump in competition (from Richmond), but it’s still the same game. I’m going to go out there and continue to compete with a great team behind me.

“Hope this team achieves what we want, which is going to Omaha.”

Also keep an eye on Alabama transfer Packy Bradley-Cooney, who didn’t pitch must last year but pitched quite a bit at Campbell in 2024 (25 appearances 6 saves, 2-0 record, has strong arm and “a true put-away slider,” per Gutierrez). Miami plans to have a role for him in relief.

“A young group (of pitchers), but they all want to get better every day,” Sosa said of the team’s pitching staff. “Their eyes are set on Omaha. That’s all you can ask for.”

So now it’s on to game 1.

“The fans are open arms here,” Williams said. “We are ready. … This year the main goal is to go to Omaha. That’s been our talk from Day 1, to go all the way this year.”