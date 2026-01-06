One Win from the Title Game: A Personnel Breakdown of Ole Miss vs. Miami

One Win from the Title Game: A Personnel Breakdown of Ole Miss vs. Miamiby: Matt Shodell18 minutes agocanesportRead In AppOct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) runs for a touchdown against Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole (9) during the first quarter of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn ImagesWith just about 48 hours until Miami faces 13-1 Ole Miss, there is little doubting just what the Canes are up against.