Skip to main content
Miami
Join Now

OPINION: Confetti, Crutches and Dreams as Miami Grinds, Defends and Finishes to advance in College Football Playoff

Gary-Ferman-Head-Shot 2by: Gary Ferman2 hours agoCaneSport
NCAA Football: Cotton Bowl-Miami at Ohio State
Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal lifts the Cotton Bowl trophy after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Don't miss the unique take of CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman coming off the Miami Hurricanes game.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
CaneSport
+
+
One subscription: The best Miami Hurricanes coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.