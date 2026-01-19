OT Francis Mauigoa Says Brotherhood, Line of Scrimmage Key for Miami vs. Indiana

The Miami Hurricanes key in the playoffs this far has been winning the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. UM’s done a pretty darn good job of that. So now it’s on to the next challenge in that area … and it’s against a veteran group on both sides in No. 1 Indiana tonight in the national title game.

Miami OT Francis Mauigoa? He knows what the Canes are up against. And how important it is the line come through.

“When I look at Indiana film, they don’t make a lot of mistakes,” Mauigoa said. “But we still have to play our brand of football, we still have to play the Miami brand of football, and just stay true to ourselves.

“I need to take care of my quarterback, I need to take care of my running back, and I just want to do this for them. I mean, we all play for each other. We all play for — because this is a brotherhood, this is a family, and we just do it for ourselves, we just do it for each other.”

Miami, of course, has come quite a way to reach this point. And not just the 5-7 and 7-5 starts to Mario Cristobal’s tenure that then reached 10 wins last year. This is a team that almost didn’t even make the playoffs this year, right? This team has overcome it all.

A key has been focusing on the job at hand and not listening to the outside noise.

“We keep those noises out, man,” Mauigoa said. “We keep focusing on what’s ahead of us. We don’t really care about the media that much. We just continue to work on ourself. I mean, at the end of the day, the goal is to be 1-0. That’s all we have to do.”

As for upcoming opponent Indiana? The offense averages 42.6 points and 461.0 yards per game (218.3 rushing), and the defense only gives up 11.1 points and 260.9 yards (just 75.0 rushing).

On defense there are standouts all over the place. Up front DT Tyrique Tucker (first team All-Big 10, 11.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks) and DE Mikail Kamara (honorable mention all-conference, seven TFL, two sacks) are playmakers, and at linebacker first team all-conference selection Aiden Fisher (93 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 2 INTs) and second team pick Rolijah Hardy (team high 98 tackles, 15 TFL, team high 8 sacks) are joined by honorable mention LB Isaiah Jones (76 tackles, 15.5 TFL, 7 sacks). In the secondary D’Angelo Ponds is a star who is the No. 5 cornerback on Mel Kiper’s NFL Draft big board – he has 56 tackles and two INTs this year. Plus safety Louis Moore (91 tackles, 6 INTs) was a first-team all-Big 10 pick and fellow safety Amare Ferrell (47 tackles, 4 INTs) was honorable mention. The defense has amassed 18 interceptions and 11 fumble recoveries, so Miami protecting the ball will be paramount.

“Indiana has gotten here for a reason,” Mauigoa said. “They have a lot of guys that are really great at what they do on the defensive side. Talking about their D-line, they’re always constantly moving, they’re always chasing the ball, and they’re always — they have a motor. Talking about their backs and their skill guys, they’re all elite at what they do, so all we have to do is play our brand of football and just doing our job.”

A final thought?

That’s on a pact players made after the final home game: That it wouldn’t be the last time they played at Hard Rock.

“After our last home game in the season, we made a deal that we’re not done with Hard Rock yet,” Mauigoa said. “So that’s going to be our last game at Hard Rock for this season, so we’re not leaving anything behind.”