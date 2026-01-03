Pete Golding updates Ole Miss coaching situation, raves about Miami’s defense by: Luke Chaney2 hours agoLChaney_Read In AppJan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding smiles from the stage after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn ImagesThe media got to hear from Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding on Saturday ahead of Miami's Fiesta Bowl showdown with the Rebels.