Photo Gallery: Miami Hurricanes Watch/React On Selection Sunday

The Miami Hurricanes basketball team is back in the Big Dance. After making runs deep into the tourney in 2021-22 and 2022-23 followed by a pair of down season, Jai Lucas worked his magic with UM in his first year leading the team. The Canes ended with a 25-8 record (13-5 ACC) and learned tonight that as a No. 7 seed in the St. Louis, Mo. region they’ll take on No. 10 Missouri (20-12) in round 1 on Friday.

Miami vs Missouri … Then Probably Purdue: Breaking Down the Hurricanes’ NCAA Tournament Path

Jai Lucas and Miami players react to facing Missouri in NCAA tournament

Miami to play Missouri in St. Louis in opening round of the West Regional of NCAA tournament

Check out our photo gallery courtesy of Seth Clarin Photography below: