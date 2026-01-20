Photo gallery National Title Game Edition: Miami Hurricanes vs. Indiana

You may also like
Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal and player reaction post Indiana national title game
Don't miss seeing for yourself what University of Miami coach Mario Cristobal and players were talking about after the title game....
ANALYSIS: Miami Comes Up One Drive Short; Hurricanes Fall 27-21 to Indiana in National Championship Game
We have your full post-game recap and analysis of the Miami Hurricanes' title game. The good and the not-so-good? We've got you covered....
Grading the Miami Hurricanes: Breaking down the national title game vs. Indiana
Here are your CaneSport position by position grades and analysis coming off the Miami Hurricanes' title game....
5 Keys To The Game … The Miami Hurricanes Recipe for Winning a National Title
The Miami Hurricanes are set for their next challenge, and we share our five keys to the game....
Miami Freshman WR Malachi Toney Says ‘No Pressure’ Ahead of Title Game
WR Malachi Toney has starred this season as a true freshman and now has the biggest test yet: Miami's national title game....
Miami DE Akheem Mesidor To Wear Elbow Brace In Title Game, Says D Line Ready to Pressure Heisman QB Fernando Mendoza
Miami Hurricanes DL Akheem Mesidor will play in the title game with an elbow brace and is intent on getting QB pressure....
Miami Center James Brockermeyer Focused on Execution Ahead of National Title Game
When the Miami Hurricanes played their final regular season game at Hard Rock Stadium, the team got together and made a pact: It would not be the...
Game Day Notes: Miami Hurricanes vs. Indiana for the national title ... how to watch, start time, game notes & more
It's gameday, and all your Miami Hurricanes notes heading into the national title game are here. Be sure to check it out!...
Miami Hurricanes Champ Game Headquarters: CaneSport's Full Coverage of the postseason
The Miami Hurricanes are in Arizona with the game around the corner, and we have tons of content for you....
OT Francis Mauigoa Says Brotherhood, Line of Scrimmage Key for Miami vs. Indiana
Miami's done a pretty darn good job of winning the line of scrimmage in the playoffs, and Francis Mauigoa breaks down tonight's challenge....
UPDATED JAN. 19 - Transfer Portal Tracker ... Where Miami Hurricanes Stand With Targets
CaneSport has your Miami Hurricanes transfer portal tracker with the team looking to add more talent...
It's National Championship Gameday! What's Up, Miami Hurricanes Fans … Are U?
Every day is a great day for Miami Hurricanes fans. Okay, fine, not EVERY day. But it's always a big news day here at CaneSport....
The Day Before: Miami's Mario Cristobal on Culture, NIL and Miami’s Title Run; Indiana's Curt Cignetti Says His Team Is Battling The Rat Poison
Indiana is a day away, and don't miss everything Miami coach Mario Cristobal and Indiana's Curt Cignetti are saying....
Miami DL Rueben Bain Determined to Silence Doubters in Title Game vs. Indiana: "I feel like nobody really wanted us to be here"
There is nothing subtle about the way Miami Hurricanes DL Rueben Bain plays football. Or his answers to questions....
‘Ready for 50 Carries’: RB Mark Fletcher Embraces Workhorse Role in Miami’s National Title Push
The power run game of Mark Fletcher could be key Monday for Miami - he had 172 yards vs. Texas A&M, 90 against Ohio State and 133 vs. Ole Miss....
Miami Hurricanes LB Wesley Bissainthe Reflects on Past Mendoza Hit and Prepares for Indiana Showdown
The last time Wesley Bissainthe and Fernando Mendoza met, the Miami LB knocked him out. Now the national title is on the line....
Notebook: What Indiana is saying about Miami leading into the CFP title game
Here's what the Indiana Hoosiers had to say about the Miami Hurricanes ahead of Monday's national title game....
‘Every Kid’s Dream’: Jakobe Thomas Excited for National Championship in Miami
The Miami Hurricanes defense has a tall task on Monday night. Safety Jakobe Thomas shares his thoughts heading into it....
U Bet CaneSport with Lee Sterling: An inside look at the Miami Hurricanes and the national championship game from a betting standpoint
Renowned local handicapper Lee Sterling breaks down the University of Miami-Indiana game with UM a heavy underdog....
‘The Process Is Relentless’: Mario Cristobal Has Miami One Win From Its First Title in 24 Years ... His Media Day Take
The title game is around the corner, and don't miss everything Miami coach Mario Cristobal is talking about in advance of it....
Carson Beck on Sat. at Media Day on Miami’s Title Push: Brotherhood, Battling Adversity and a Date With Indiana
Miami is in the national title game, and don't miss everything Miami QB Carson Beck is talking about in advance of it....
Notebook: Miami Hurricanes Embrace Moment, Detail Keys to Beating Indiana at Title Game Media Day
CaneSport caught up with several Miami players today for their take with the national title game around the corner...
Miami DC Corey Hetherman prepares for full-circle title game vs. Indiana
Miami is in the national title game, and don't miss everything DC Corey Hetherman is talking about in advance of it....
Miami OC Shannon Dawson details offensive approach, acknowledges tough challenge from Indiana defense ahead of National Championship
Miami is in the national title game, and don't miss everything OC Shannon Dawson is talking about in advance of it....
Miami Hurricanes arrive at hotel for national title game, Cristobal stresses "I see a team that’s just focused"
The Miami Hurricanes are set to face Indiana on Monday night for the national title, and on Friday evening the Canes arrived at the team hotel...