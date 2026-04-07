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Basketball Portal Intel: Miami Hurricanes expressing interest in UTRGV guard Koree Cotton

by: Luke Chaney46 minutes agoLChaney_
Koree Cotton
Nov 3, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros guard Koree Cotton (4) reaches for the loose ball against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Miami Hurricanes are showing interest in one of the most underrated mid-major guards in college basketball last season.

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