Basketball Portal Intel: Miami Hurricanes expressing interest in UTRGV guard Koree Cotton

Basketball Portal Intel: Miami Hurricanes expressing interest in UTRGV guard Koree Cottonby: Luke Chaney46 minutes agoLChaney_Read In AppNov 3, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros guard Koree Cotton (4) reaches for the loose ball against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn ImagesThe Miami Hurricanes are showing interest in one of the most underrated mid-major guards in college basketball last season.