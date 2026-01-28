Position Breakdown 2026: Miami’s Running Backs Set to Power Next Title Push

Position Breakdown 2026: Miami’s Running Backs Set to Power Next Title Pushby: Matt Shodell1 hour agocanesportRead In AppJan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) carries the ball for a touchdown defended by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Louis Moore (7) in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn ImagesCaneSport is taking a closer look, position by position, at where things stand for Miami off the national title run. Today’s focus: RB.