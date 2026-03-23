Pro Day: Sights and Sounds

Miami held its Pro Day today, and we have all your sights and sounds as the Hurricanes took to Greentree to impress scouts:

40 hand times by reporters

Bissainthe 4.61 and 4.70

Blay 4.95 and 5.05

Brockermeyer 5.21

Cooper 5.45 and 5.48

CJ Daniels 4.56 and 4.61

Keelan Marion 4.49 and 4.46

Mauigoa 5.11 and 5.19

Keionte Scott 4.28 and 4.28

Jakobe Thomas 4.55 and 4.50

Miami Dolphins Coach Jeff Hafley paying close attention to the talent at The U pic.twitter.com/6Inh3HqZWT — CaneSport Miami Hurricanes (@CaneSport) March 23, 2026

Rueben Bain getting in the zone pic.twitter.com/pSjj9PHT3u — CaneSport Miami Hurricanes (@CaneSport) March 23, 2026

Bain is focused and ready to show at Miami Pro Day pic.twitter.com/pP0RG1jETG — CaneSport Miami Hurricanes (@CaneSport) March 23, 2026

Elijah Arroyo among several former Canes in the house

Former Cane Jon Feliciano chopping it up with Ryan Rodriguez and Jackson Cantwell

Mario and Gino in playing shape