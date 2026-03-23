Pro Day: Sights and Sounds
Miami held its Pro Day today, and we have all your sights and sounds as the Hurricanes took to Greentree to impress scouts:
40 hand times by reporters
Bissainthe 4.61 and 4.70
Blay 4.95 and 5.05
Brockermeyer 5.21
Cooper 5.45 and 5.48
CJ Daniels 4.56 and 4.61
Keelan Marion 4.49 and 4.46
Mauigoa 5.11 and 5.19
Keionte Scott 4.28 and 4.28
Jakobe Thomas 4.55 and 4.50
Elijah Arroyo among several former Canes in the house
Former Cane Jon Feliciano chopping it up with Ryan Rodriguez and Jackson Cantwell
Mario and Gino in playing shape