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Pro Day: Sights and Sounds

On3 imageby: Matt Shodell2 hours agocanesport

Miami held its Pro Day today, and we have all your sights and sounds as the Hurricanes took to Greentree to impress scouts:

40 hand times by reporters

Bissainthe 4.61 and 4.70

Blay 4.95 and 5.05

Brockermeyer 5.21

Cooper 5.45 and 5.48

CJ Daniels 4.56 and 4.61

Keelan Marion 4.49 and 4.46

Mauigoa 5.11 and 5.19

Keionte Scott 4.28 and 4.28

Jakobe Thomas 4.55 and 4.50

Elijah Arroyo among several former Canes in the house

Former Cane Jon Feliciano chopping it up with Ryan Rodriguez and Jackson Cantwell

Mario and Gino in playing shape