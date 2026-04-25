Radakovich tracking to retire early setting off accelerating search for sales-driven new AD

The cost of competing in intercollegiate athletics today have become insurmountable. The University of Miami is keeping up right now, as well as anybody in the country.

Football and basketball spending on players is at the top of each sport. But the hasty need to raise money and sell sponsorships, has also never been higher.

With that in mind, the university has asked current athletic Director Dan Radakovich to retire about six months early so that it can step up the pace of replacing him with a sales driven Athletic Director.

A formal announcement is expected in the coming days but that didn’t stop the name of a leading candidate from leaking on Friday.

Miami is eyeing former Florida Panthers president Michael Yormark to fill the position.

The University believes that Yormark’s penchant for deal-making is what it needs in the ever-changing, NIL-focused world of college athletics. Talks with Yormark and a handful of other possible candidates have been ongoing for several months.

Radakovich has led the Hurricanes’ athletic department since December 2021, having returned to his alma mater after a long stint as athletic director at Clemson. For a program that had spent years wandering in the wilderness, his arrival — paired with the hiring of Mario Cristobal — signaled that the Hurricanes were serious about returning to elite status.

The results were hard to argue with. During his tenure, UM made the college football national championship game this past January, qualified for the men’s Final Four for the first time in 2023, and qualified for the Elite Eight in the women’s basketball tournament for the first time, also in 2023. Six Miami Hurricanes won individual NCAA championships during his tenure, and 94% of the school’s athletes graduated.

Radakovich arrived at Miami after AD stints at Clemson from 2012 to 2021 and Georgia Tech from 2006 to 2012, making him the longest-serving ACC athletic director across his three tenures. He was also a Miami man through and through — Radakovich began his career at Miami in 1983 as a graduate student, serving as the athletic business manager from 1983 to 1985. Coming home to close out his career at his alma mater is a fitting ending to a remarkable run.

Radakovich’s contract runs through the end of the calendar year and he had intended to fulfill it to the end. After several weeks of discussions with school president Joe Echavarria, he decided to retire now. The school and Radakovich are also discussing the possibility of him remaining in an advisory capacity during the transition.

That the departure is happening now, and happening quickly, suggests this was very much a mutual decision shaped by a school that already has its eyes on a specific future.



Yormark is unconventional by traditional athletic director standards — and that may be precisely the point.

He is President and Chief of Branding and Strategy for Roc Nation, responsible for marketing, branding, strategic partnerships, and business development for the full-service company that represents artists, athletes, songwriters, music publishing, touring and merchandising, film and television entities, and a music label.

Before Roc Nation, Yormark joined the Panthers in 2003 as COO and became president from 2007 to 2013. Roc Nation brought him aboard in 2013 as president and chief of branding and strategy before naming him president in 2019.

His twin brother, Brett Yormark, was Roc Nation’s COO before taking over the Big 12 in 2022. The Yormark twins have quietly become two of the most influential figures in sports business — and Miami is hoping to pull one of them directly into the college athletics arena.

To mark and his family live in Boca Raton. His roots in South Florida — both from his years running the Panthers organization and his current home in Broward County — make this far more than a cold outreach. Yormark understands the culture of South Florida and already has an established network here.



The accelerated timeline makes sense because the college athletics landscape has never looked less like what it did even five years ago. NIL has restructured recruiting. Revenue sharing is reshaping roster management. Conference realignment continues to redraw the map. In this environment, the traditional athletic director playbook — built on donor relationships, facilities projects, and compliance management — is no longer be sufficient.

The next athletic director at the University of Miami will play a critical role with conference realignment fast approaching, with the current Big Ten media rights deal ending in 2030. Miami is in the ACC, but the Hurricanes have long been viewed as a program whose profile and market arguably belong in a bigger conversation.

Whoever sits in that AD chair will have to navigate those waters.

Yormark’s background in entertainment, branding, and high-stakes deal-making at Roc Nation positions him differently than any candidate Miami has ever seriously considered. He is someone who understands how to build a brand, negotiate with powerful partners, and operate in a media-driven, talent-first environment. Those skills translate directly to a world where college athletes are effectively free agents and programs are competing to be the most attractive destination.



While Yormark appears to be the frontrunner, he’s not the only name in the conversation. When Miami hired Radakovich as AD in 2021, Jim Frevola was a finalist for the position. Frevola is currently the president of business operations and co-CEO of AFC Bournemouth in the English Premier League. He is a Miami graduate who has also worked at the UFC, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Vegas Golden Knights, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Jeff Purinton, an executive vice president with Learfield Sports Properties, is another name to know. Purinton was a vice chancellor at Arkansas State University from 2022 to 2025 and worked at Alabama for 15 years, rising to Executive Deputy Director of Athletics there. Nick Saban is known to be a fan of Purinton.

Both names represent more traditional pathways into the role. The question is whether Miami, in this moment, wants tradition — or transformation.

A formal announcement from the university is expected next week. But Miami isn’t dragging its feet.

The Hurricanes just played for a national championship. The program has momentum it hasn’t had in decades. The last thing the administration wants is institutional drift during a leadership transition.

Miami wants someone with the vision, the relationships, and the boldness to take the program even further. And it wants to make it happen fast.